La Crosse couple accused of dealing meth after pound of drugs found in their car

A Wednesday traffic stop for a probation warrant led to multiple drug charges for a La Crosse couple after the Wisconsin State Patrol found nearly a pound of methamphetamine in their car.

Seth M. Strand, 31, and Shelby L. Roubideaux, 26 — both of whom have a history of drug-related charges and were on probation — were stopped at 1:36 a.m. Wednesday at the Onalaska Walmart parking lot after a state trooper ran their car’s registration and found Strand, who was driving, had a warrant for his arrest.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement officers searched the vehicle and found 421.5 grams of meth in a black lock box, which has a street value of about $18,000, according to authorities.

The find prompted officers to search their residence on the 1100 block of Caledonia Street where they found three fake $20 bills, as well as several meth pipes, gem bags and scales used to weigh meth when packaging it for sale, according to the complaint. They also found 1 gram of meth.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}