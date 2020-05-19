La Crosse dentist sentenced to 6 years for dodging taxes again

Kriemelmeyer further avoided creating a paper trail to conceal his income from the IRS by paying his employees and rent with checks received from patients who left the payee line blank. While the IRS wasn’t able to levy assets or income, it was able to obtain a search warrant at his business in July 2015 and obtain the documents to prosecute his third tax offense.

His tax loss to the IRS was $718,073, but Conley excluded the penalties and interest from the restitution he ordered Kriemelmeyer to pay.

According to Altman:

Kriemelmeyer flouts traffic law, too, which resulted in being pulled over in 2017 while driving a car displaying a fake “Exempt Private” license plate. He responded by filing false liens against the police and judge in the case. That led to him being charged in Minnesota with filing fraudulent liens.

He also refused to pay nearly $2,000 in parking tickets he amassed in La Crosse.

Kriemelmeyer even refused to quit practicing dentistry after the state of Wisconsin revoked his right to practice after his license expired and he refused to renew it. Despite an injunction prohibiting him from practicing dentistry, Kriemelmeyer continued to solicit clients through a website right up until trial.