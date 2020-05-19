La Crosse dentist sentenced to 6 years for dodging taxes again

MADISON — A tax-dodging dentist from La Crosse was sentenced Tuesday in federal court to six years in prison and ordered to pay $226,839 restitution for four counts of tax evasion.
It was Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer’s third tax-related conviction since 1995, the most recent coming after a jury trial in February.
His refusal to file tax returns or pay taxes in either Minnesota or Wisconsin dates to 1988 and has accrued significant tax obligations in both states, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Elizabeth Altman, who called him a “career tax cheat” in a memo to the court.
Kriemelmeyer, 71, maintained a “sovereign citizens” defense and claims that tax laws apply only to corporations and not to citizens like himself. He also refuses to accept the jurisdiction of courts and instead files documents by the dozen, which court officials have deemed frivolous.
After completing his term of supervised release following his second conviction, Kriemelmeyer reopened his Main Street dental office in June 2011. He again tried to conceal his business income by having clients pay him in cash or silver, accept checks made payable to cash or arrange to barter for his services, District Judge William Conley said Tuesday.
“The only mystery is why the IRS didn’t shut down his business sooner,” Conley said.
Kriemelmeyer further avoided creating a paper trail to conceal his income from the IRS by paying his employees and rent with checks received from patients who left the payee line blank. While the IRS wasn’t able to levy assets or income, it was able to obtain a search warrant at his business in July 2015 and obtain the documents to prosecute his third tax offense.
His tax loss to the IRS was $718,073, but Conley excluded the penalties and interest from the restitution he ordered Kriemelmeyer to pay.
According to Altman:
Kriemelmeyer flouts traffic law, too, which resulted in being pulled over in 2017 while driving a car displaying a fake “Exempt Private” license plate. He responded by filing false liens against the police and judge in the case. That led to him being charged in Minnesota with filing fraudulent liens.
He also refused to pay nearly $2,000 in parking tickets he amassed in La Crosse.
Kriemelmeyer even refused to quit practicing dentistry after the state of Wisconsin revoked his right to practice after his license expired and he refused to renew it. Despite an injunction prohibiting him from practicing dentistry, Kriemelmeyer continued to solicit clients through a website right up until trial.
Kriemelmeyer demanded to be sentenced in person while the court has been conducting proceedings online to avoid exposure to COVID-19 in recent months.
On Tuesday, he told Conley that he wanted to “repent all of my sin and I have been in the process of doing that.”
Conley replied that he wasn’t judging “his immortal soul,” just imposing a sentencing on his criminal wrongdoing.
Conley said Kriemelmeyer’s arguments against the IRS were “muddled and incoherent.” He called him a “freeloader and a common criminal” who benefits from taxpayer-provided services but refuses to pay his fair share.
“If there ever was a case to make an example of someone,” (this is it), the judge said.
Conley ordered Kriemelmeyer into immediate custody instead of allowing him to report at a future date when the Bureau of Prisons has selected an institution for him.
Kyle Backlund
Cale Oelfke
Bradly Murphy
Andrew Rieck
Gregory Proulx Jr
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
