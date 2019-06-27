MADISON — A La Crosse dentist, with a long history of ignoring U.S. tax law, was indicted Wednesday for tax evasion by a federal grand jury in Madison.
According to La Crosse Tribune files, Frederick G. Kriemelmeyer, 70, has been found guilty of federal and state tax evasion numerous times since 1995.
In 2007, Kriemelmeyer was found guilty for failing to pay federal income taxes and sentenced to three years in prison. He also was ordered to pay $135,337 to the Internal Revenue Service for unpaid individual income taxes.
By December 2012, the IRS had assessed Kriemelmeyer more than $450,000 in taxes, interest and penalties. Beginning in about 2011, Kriemelmeyer allegedly took a number of actions to evade payment of this assessment.
The indictment also charges that for the years 2013 through 2015 Kriemelmeyer failed to file tax returns and attempted to evade the taxes due on income from his dental practice.
Kriemelmeyer is accused of seeking to conceal his income from the IRS by, among other things, directing his patients to pay in cash or with personal checks that left the payee line blank, and by paying his business and personal expenses with cash and third-party checks.
