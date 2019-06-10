Police said a La Crosse man reported small, sharp screws wrapped in cooked bacon while walking his dog this weekend.
The man noticed his dog eating something near a tree at 8 a.m. Saturday in the 1500 block of Avon Street, according to the incident report.
The man’s dog was not injured, but a quarter-sized piece of cooked bacon had ½-inch screws placed in it, police said.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.
Ice is nice
Don't leave your dog in a hot car
Leash laws benefit everyone
BBQ rules for a BBQ that rules
Water, water everywhere, but don't you let them drink
Pupper-proof the yard
Loud noises
Just keep swimming (safely)
Keep it cool
Check for ticks. Then check again.
Subscribe to Daily Headlines
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.