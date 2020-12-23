La Crosse drug bust arrests five, nets $17,000 worth of methamphetamine

La Crosse police arrested five people and reportedly seized $17,000 worth of methamphetamine during a Dec. 21 drug bust.
Police obtained a search warrant for an Eighth Street South address and allegedly found 405.1 grams of methamphetamine, 145 grams of marijuana and $2,029 cash.
According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Chong Vue, 31, La Crosse, police received complaints about drug trafficking at 239 Eighth St. South. Police received information that Vue, and Otis East, 60, La Crosse, were selling methamphetamine from the residence and conducted a stakeout.
Police observed East leave the apartment shortly after 7:30 p.m. and walk northbound on Eighth St. South. Police approached East, who was on probation, and told him that he would be searched. East reportedly admitted to possessing contraband, and police seized 12.1 grams of methamphetamine.
Police then obtained a knock-and-announce warrant from Judge Todd Bjerke to search Vue's residence, which he reportedly shared with Bailey J. Hedum, 22, La Crosse. Police entered the residence shortly after 10 p.m. and detained Vue, Bailey Hedum, Julia Hedum, 42, La Crosse, Dustin Anthony Winchester, 22, La Crosse, and one other person who wasn't charged.
Three of the defendants had initial court appearances Wednesday. Vue faces felony charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, possession of LSD, possession of marijuana and maintaining a drug trafficking place. He faces a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bjerke set a $10,000 cash bond for Vue. Bjerke noted that Vue recently served a prison sentence for the same offenses.
"I see this as an aggravated case," Bjerke said. "Obviously prison didn't have an impact on him."
Bjerke set a $2,500 cash bond for Bailey Hedum, who faces the same charges as Vue plus bail jumping.
Julia Hedum was released on a $2,500 signature bond. She faces misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
A criminal complaint was filed against Winchester, who has an initial appearance set for Jan. 7. He faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.
East was referred to the district attorney for charges of maintaining a drug trafficking place and possession of methamphetamine.
