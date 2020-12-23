La Crosse drug bust arrests five, nets $17,000 worth of methamphetamine

La Crosse police arrested five people and reportedly seized $17,000 worth of methamphetamine during a Dec. 21 drug bust.

Police obtained a search warrant for an Eighth Street South address and allegedly found 405.1 grams of methamphetamine, 145 grams of marijuana and $2,029 cash.

According to a criminal complaint filed in La Crosse County Circuit Court against Chong Vue, 31, La Crosse, police received complaints about drug trafficking at 239 Eighth St. South. Police received information that Vue, and Otis East, 60, La Crosse, were selling methamphetamine from the residence and conducted a stakeout.

Police observed East leave the apartment shortly after 7:30 p.m. and walk northbound on Eighth St. South. Police approached East, who was on probation, and told him that he would be searched. East reportedly admitted to possessing contraband, and police seized 12.1 grams of methamphetamine.

Police then obtained a knock-and-announce warrant from Judge Todd Bjerke to search Vue's residence, which he reportedly shared with Bailey J. Hedum, 22, La Crosse. Police entered the residence shortly after 10 p.m. and detained Vue, Bailey Hedum, Julia Hedum, 42, La Crosse, Dustin Anthony Winchester, 22, La Crosse, and one other person who wasn't charged.