La Crosse felon sentenced to five years in federal prison

A La Crosse man was sentenced Friday to five years in federal prison for possession of a firearm and ammunitions as a felon.

Albert Williams, 38, received his sentence from U.S. District Judge William M. Conley, announced Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin. Following his prison terms, Williams will be on three years of supervised release.

Williams was arrested by the La Crosse County Police department following a traffic stop on Sept. 11, 2019. During a search of the vehicle, officers located a loaded 9mm handgun and a bag of 9mm ammunition. Although Williams and the two other passengers denied knowing the handgun was inside the vehicle, Williams’ DNA was located on the grip of the firearm and on the inside of rubber gloves packaged with the 9mm ammunition.

At the time of the offense, Williams was serving a term of state supervision for a 2017 conviction for possessing a firearm as a felon. Williams is prohibited from possessing any firearms or ammunition as result of this and several other felony convictions.

According to Wisconsin Circuit Court Access files, Williams has been charged numerous times dating back to 1999 in various counties. Charges include sexual assault, manufacturing/delivering of cocaine and battery.