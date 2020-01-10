La Crosse homicide suspect Shavonte Thompson arrested in Illinois

The suspect in two La Crosse shootings, including one that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Javier Hall, was arrested Friday in Peoria, Ill., according to the La Crosse Police Department.
Shavonte T. Thompson, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in the central Illinois city.
According to the law enforcement officials, Peoria police surveiled a residence after receiving information that Thompson was there. When they attempted to speak to Thompson, he attempted to flee out a window.
The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in.
Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”
Thompson was charged Nov. 22 with first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of shooting Hall on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Hall died later that evening of a single gunshot wound to the chest.
Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating back to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.
Thompson, then 16, approached a 17-year-old with another teen Sept. 26, 2009, at Ninth and State streets. Thompson and the teen demanded money, then shot the victim through the right heel with a .22-caliber bullet, when then lodged in the teen’s left heel, according to court records.
In that same year he was convicted again with armed robbery with threat of force.
Thompson was also considered a suspect in the shooting of Paul Thomas Sr. and Paul Thomas Jr. in August 2015 during the weekend of deadly violence that culminated in the homicide of 17-year-old Miller, killed by Deshawn Randall.
Randy Russell Jr.
Delamonte E.L. Hill
Delamonte E.L. Hill, 18, La Crescent, Minn., was charged Jan. 9 with strangulation and suffocation, substantial battery intending bodily harm and disorderly conduct. Hill put his hand around a woman’s neck and squeezed, slammed her head against a door window and punched her, according to the criminal complaint.
Shanna Tondola
Louis W. Steele
Louis W. Steele, 35, La Crosse, was charged with felony bail jumping and disorderly conduct. Steele violated terms of a previous bond forbidding new crimes Jan. 4 when he swore and yelled at a woman, according to the criminal complaint.
Michael Hemker
Steven Huntington
Kieng Yang
David Swertfeger
Timothy Kasten
Timothy A. Kasten, 28, Onalaska, was charged Jan. 8 with retail theft as a party to a crime and felony bail jumping. He was also charged with possession of methamphetamine in a different case. Kasten took several items in December from Menards, violating terms of his bond, and had meth in his pocket when arrested Dec. 21, according to the two complaints.
James Ramsey
Michael Ryan
Karla Dank
Karla J. Dank, 58, West Salem, was charged Jan. 7 with possession with intent to deliver THC, obstructing an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia. Dank had 47.2 grams of marijuana Dec. 20, tried to shut the door on police and had a marijuana pipe, according to the complaint.
Quintin Stello
Javontay Scott
Reuben Bates
Robert Wilson
Robert D. Wilson, 25, no permanent address, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia, both as a repeat offender. Wilson was found doing meth in a vehicle at about noon Dec. 30 outside the Salvation Army, according to the complaint, and he handed over meth and two needles to a Salvation Army social worker.
John Young
Jordan M. Weiker
Jordan M. Weiker, 30, La Crosse, was charged Jan. 2 with discharging bodily fluid at a public safety worker, resisting an officer, attempted battery and disorderly conduct. Weiker became belligerent at about 2:17 a.m. Dec. 14 at an Onalaska restaurant and bar, according to the complaint, and swung a bag at a bartender, then poked and spit at a police officer.
Lavon Liggins
Star Yang
Star Yang, 33, Holmen, was charged Jan. 2 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Yang had 0.06 grams of meth, a meth pipe and marijuana Dec. 27, according to the complaint.
The following people have been charged with a felony in La Crosse County.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.