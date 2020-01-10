You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse homicide suspect Shavonte Thompson arrested in Illinois
breaking top story

La Crosse homicide suspect Shavonte Thompson arrested in Illinois

The suspect in two La Crosse shootings, including one that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Javier Hall, was arrested Friday in Peoria, Ill., according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Shavonte T. Thompson, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in the central Illinois city.

According to the law enforcement officials, Peoria police surveiled a residence after receiving information that Thompson was there. When they attempted to speak to Thompson, he attempted to flee out a window.

The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in.

Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”

Thompson was charged Nov. 22 with first-degree intentional homicide after he was accused of shooting Hall on the 900 block of Copeland Avenue, according to the criminal complaint. Hall died later that evening of a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Thompson has a history of gun crimes in La Crosse dating back to 2009, when he was found guilty of armed robbery with use of force and two counts of obstructing an officer.

Thompson, then 16, approached a 17-year-old with another teen Sept. 26, 2009, at Ninth and State streets. Thompson and the teen demanded money, then shot the victim through the right heel with a .22-caliber bullet, when then lodged in the teen’s left heel, according to court records.

In that same year he was convicted again with armed robbery with threat of force.

Thompson was also considered a suspect in the shooting of Paul Thomas Sr. and Paul Thomas Jr. in August 2015 during the weekend of deadly violence that culminated in the homicide of 17-year-old Miller, killed by Deshawn Randall.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

