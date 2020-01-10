La Crosse homicide suspect Shavonte Thompson arrested in Illinois

The suspect in two La Crosse shootings, including one that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Javier Hall, was arrested Friday in Peoria, Ill., according to the La Crosse Police Department.

Shavonte T. Thompson, 27, was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service in the central Illinois city.

According to the law enforcement officials, Peoria police surveiled a residence after receiving information that Thompson was there. When they attempted to speak to Thompson, he attempted to flee out a window.

The La Crosse Police Department has been searching for Thompson since he failed to come to court for an initial appearance in March for the first shooting he was accused of being involved in.

Thompson was charged in March 2019 with second-degree recklessly endangering safety and possession of a firearm by a felon. In that case, Thompson is accused of shooting at another man March 20. Thompson drove by the man while he stood outside on the 1300 block of Eighth Street and opened fire, according to the complaint. The victim told police “If Shavonte was going to kill me, he would’ve killed me.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}