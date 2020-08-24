 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse investigating Saturday shooting
2 comments
alert top story

La Crosse investigating Saturday shooting

{{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night on the city's North Side.

Two houses were hit, but no one was injured in the shooting on the 600 block of Avon Street, which was reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

No further information was available immediately Monday.

People with information are encouraged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 or Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/459 or via the Crimestoppers App "P3" on a smart phone.

La Crosse police raise concerns about gun crime
La Crosse police investigate South Side shooting
La Crosse police investigating weekend shootings
2 comments
0
0
0
1
4

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News