La Crosse investigating Saturday shooting

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night on the city's North Side.
Two houses were hit, but no one was injured in the shooting on the 600 block of Avon Street, which was reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday.
No further information was available immediately Monday.
People with information are encouraged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 or Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477.
Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at www.p3tips.com/459 or via the Crimestoppers App "P3" on a smart phone.
