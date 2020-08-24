La Crosse investigating Saturday shooting

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The La Crosse Police Department is investigating a shooting Saturday night on the city's North Side.

Two houses were hit, but no one was injured in the shooting on the 600 block of Avon Street, which was reported at 10:38 p.m. Saturday.

No further information was available immediately Monday.

People with information are encouraged to call the La Crosse Police Department at 608-789-7240 or Crime Stoppers at 608-784-8477.