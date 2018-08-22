Erik Sackett makes his preliminary hearing appearance in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday. Sackett is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in the June 3 death of his former girlfriend, Erin Somvilai, whose body was found June 17 in a Vernon County lake.
Erin Somvilai took coffee and doughnuts to the house of her former boyfriend, Erik Sackett, who is accused of killing her, on June 3 and became upset that his current girlfriend was there, according to a La Crosse police investigator’s testimony Wednesday.
That is the scenario the 38-year-old La Crosse man described when police interviewed him on June 6 in connection with Somvilai’s disappearance, Capt. Shawn Kudron testified during the first part of a preliminary hearing on the first-degree intentional homicide charge against Sackett in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
An angler found Somvilai’s body June 17, partially floating, in a shallow Vernon County lake. Vernon County sheriff’s deputies contacted the La Crosse Police Department, which sent three investigators to the scene.
Somvilai’s body, weighted down with two concrete blocks tied to her torso with a chain and a yellow rope, was “significantly decomposed as well as significantly bloated,” Kudron testified. She wore “no undergarments or shoes” and was clothed only in a summer-type dress, he said.
Identification was made from tattoos and a wrist bandage Somvilai was known to be wearing, he said.
Sackett, who faces a life sentence if convicted on the felony charge, was charged on Aug. 9 in La Crosse County instead of Vernon County, based on authorities’ belief that he killed Somvilai in La Crosse and took her body to Vernon, Kudron said.
The investigation began when Somvilai’s father, Mark Bushek, reported her missing on June 4 because family members hadn’t heard from her or been able to contact her since early the previous day, Kudron said. The 35-year-old Somvilai, also known by her maiden name of Bushek, had left her vehicles, keys, prescription medications and cigarettes at her apartment at 435 Rose St. in La Crosse, which was unlike her, her father told police.
Sackett, who is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on $1 million bail, told police the last time he had been at Somvilai’s apartment was June 2. He didn’t see her again until between 9 and 10 a.m. the next day, when she arrived at his house with the coffee and doughnuts, intending to pick up belongings she had left there, Kudron testified in response to questions from Assistant District Attorney Susan Donskey.
Angry at the presence of Sackett girlfriend Kelly Malszycki, Somvilai left, although she called later, very distraught and possibly under the influence of drugs or alcohol, Sackett told police.
Malszycki told police she heard Sackett say “something to the effect of ‘now you’re going to bribe me?’” Kudron said.
Sackett went to Somvilai’s apartment for a time and came back, saying that “she had broken windows and cut her wrist” and that she intended to accuse him of rape, Malszycki told police, Kudron said. Sackett then told her he was going back to Somvilai’s apartment.
That, along with a neighbor’s statements and video evidence that Sackett had been at Somvilai’s apartment several times for a total of several hours on June 3, undercut his statement that he hadn’t been there since the day before.
Neighbor Irina Gebhardt also told police that her father, James Borden, was visiting her and stayed overnight. Borden was awakened about 11 p.m. by scratching noises on the floor and a loud thump, Kudron said.
Police also gathered data from Somvilai’s cellphone that indicated it had been in her apartment about 3 p.m. June 3 but near the La Crosse/Vernon County line at 11:39 p.m., Kudron said. Police have not recovered the phone, which the data indicate was in the vicinity of Sackett’s residence on the morning of June 4.
An Amish man who was out with horse and buggy told investigators that he had seen a pickup between 12:30 and 1:30 a.m. June 4 near a dock on Runge Hollow Lake, a 39-acre body of water with a maximum depth of 15 feet in Vernon County. Sackett’s grandfather owns a cabin near the lake.
Video evidence indicates that a pickup similar to Sackett’s headed toward Vernon County late June 3 and returned to Somvilai’s apartment after 2 a.m., Kudron said.
Police who went to her apartment found that windows were not smashed, as Sackett had claimed, Kudron said.
Searching Sackett’s house after obtaining a warrant on June 17, police found concrete blocks similar in size and shape to the ones tied to Somvilai’s body, Kudron said. Cadaver dogs detected smells of human remains in Sackett’s truck and Somvilai’s apartment, he testified.
When Donskey asked whether police had determined a possible motive warranting the charges, Kudron said Sackett was on extended supervision resulting from a sexual assault case. That supervision included the stipulation that “he was not to have relations with a female unless his probation officer knew about it and agreed,” Kudron said.
Malszycki told police that Somvilai threatened to tell the probation official about her relationship with Sackett, Kudron said.
Under cross-examination by Sackett’s attorney, Christopher Zachar, Kudron said police found no signs of a disturbance in Somvilai’s bedroom but that a piece of glass was on the living room floor.
Zachar suggested, and Kudron concurred that the cellphone data can be imprecise, so that the location of Somvilai’s cellphone could have been as far as 15 miles from the lake, or other locations, such as Coon Valley or Westby.
Kudron confirmed that records confirmed texts from her phone to Sackett’s, threatening to kill herself and that she had a bandage on her wrist.
Zachar asked Kudron whether the body showed signs of obvious trauma, to which the investigator replied no.
The hearing was continued until 11 a.m. Oct. 17 because the medical examiner who is to testify was not available Wednesday and that is the earliest date available for all the parties.
Jenna Cadena, 31, of West Salem, was charged Tuesday with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and with prohibited alcohol concentration, both as a fourth offense. Cadena registered a breath-alcohol reading of 0.243 when pulled over on Aug. 17, according to the complaint.
Jesse A.T. Williams
Patrick C. Emmer
Amanda M. LeJeune
Jeramia P. Stankey
Melanie L. Sampson
Deandre D. Owens
Deandre D. Owens, 29, of 1413 Caledonia St. was charged Aug. 20 as a fugitive. Owens was being held on a warrant from Winnebago County, Ill., where he was wanted for felony aggravated fleeing a police officer, according to the complaint.
Jeremy Kendhammer
William VanLone
William VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road, was charged Aug. 16 with uttering a forgery as a repeat offender. VanLone attempted to cash checks totaling over $15,000 at multiple locations on July 31, according to the complaint.
Shayla Goetzka
Ryan Winchel
Ryan Winchel, 28, of Hillsboro, was charged Aug. 16 with second-degree sexual assault. The victim was heavily intoxicated and unable to consent and had visible injuries, according to the complaint
Todd Monty
Tirzah Anglin
Tirzah Anglin, 24, of 907 Main St., was charged Aug. 16 with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. A search of Anglin's backpack revealed glass smoking pipes, and two gem bags with methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Joshua Nelson
Robert Boshcka
Rosheda Basley
Rosheda Basley, 36, of 907 Ward Ave, was charged Aug. 15 with possession of narcotic drugs. A search of Basley's bedroom uncovered heroin points inside a cigarette pack, according to the complaint.
Mario Velazquez
William D. VanLone
William D. VanLone, 43, of 3643 Mormon Coulee Road No. 27 was charged Aug. 14 with uttering a forgery as a repeater. VanLone cashed a forged check for $3,446.07 and another for $3,947.07 at two different bank locations July 31, according to the complaint.
Donald Sutherland
Steven Ledman
Joshua Berg
Megan Running
Tamra Besl
Michael Mitton
Megan Running
Gregory Coleman
Gregory L. Coleman, 42, no permanent address, was charged Friday with felony bail jumping and possession of cocaine. Coleman violated terms of a previous bond by consuming alcohol early Aug. 4 and had 0.5 grams of crack cocaine in his pocket, according to the complaint.
Abigail Huntington
Tyrone Eagon
Tyrone J. Eagon, 49, of 1451 Avon St. was charged Friday with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and possession of an illegally obtained prescription. Eagon had methamphetamine, clonazepam and heroin Aug. 7, according to the complaint.
Julie Bashaw
Novah Moore
Preston Allen
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of 2620 Lakeshore Drive was charged Wednesday with intimidation of a victim, battery, two counts of disorderly conduct, two counts of bail jumping and criminal damage to property. Degenhardt violated terms of a previous bond by committing new crimes, including punching a woman and breaking several items at her home, according to the complaint.
Justin Sickels
Justin Sickels, 37, Bangor, was charged Wednesday with criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and felony bail jumping. Sickels attempted to kick open the door to the apartment he shared with a woman after she locked the door during an argument, damaging the wall and deadbolt, according to the complaint.
Ronald M. Wright
Virgil Stewart
Christina Zieler
Christina Zieler, 33, of Necedah, Wis., was charged Wednesday with possession with intent to deliver a counterfeit schedule I, II, III or IV drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of THC. Zieler had salt made to imitate methamphetamine, marijuana, a marijuana pipe and digital scale in her vehicle Aug. 2, according to the complaint. Real methamphetamine was found in her bra at the La Crosse County Jail after her arrest, according to the complaint.
Jessie Bennett
Joseph Rivera
Diaunte J. Shields
Jeffrey Vang, Chloe Seelig and Michael Xiong
Michael Wieland
Carli Wittenberg
Taylor Myers
Robert White
Jeremy Lichtie
Andrew Hierstetter
Preston Allen
Michael D. Olson
Scott R. Inglett
Dameon Lee Hendricks
Mathew G. Docken
Karen L. Carter
Karen L. Carter, 37, of 607 S. Seventh St., was charged Aug. 6 with fourth-offense operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol concentration and obstructing an officer. Carter drove Saturday with a 0.12 percent alcohol concentration and lied about her identity to a police officer, according to the complaint.
Michael D. Wieland
Trevor Johnson
Dean Mickelson
Molly Snodgrass
Nicholas Stearns
Dalandis Kemp
Dalandis Kemp, 25, of 1022 S. Fifth Ave., was charged Wednesday with possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor bail jumping. Kemp violated his bond June 4 by having heroin, according to the complaint.
Why are we wasting the courts time on this scum bag? Take him out and shoot him!!
