La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez isn’t backing down after an assistant police chief called her out after a shooting suspect was re-arrested earlier this week in a drug bust just four hours after posting the $2,500 cash bond Gonzalez had set.
Gonzalez used the first few minutes of her time presiding over Friday’s intake session to talk about the role of bond, a day after La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham complained about the case in a department release headlined “The Revolving Door of La Crosse County.”
Gonzalez said she wouldn’t give interviews, tweet or talk to media but would instead “educate” people at court about the different branches of the justice system and their function.
“I am not the queen although I wish I was. I do not just get to set willy nilly what I want,” Gonzalez said. “It is not my job to set (bond) and to rule based upon anger, or what other people think, but about justice and the law.”
She commented on the role of police.
“Law enforcement has a very important role. Their job is to intervene in the first instance, to arrest when they have probable cause,” Gonzalez said. “They don’t get to arrest anybody who they feel like. They arrest individuals that meet the criteria for arrest and probable cause.”
She explained her job as a judge setting bond: “The purpose of bond is not to keep you in jail just to keep you in jail, but to keep you in jail until it can be determined that you can be released with the certainty that you will return to have justice be done.”
Turnmire, 29, of Bangor, was arrested Wednesday night, about four hours after being released from jail. According to a criminal complaint, investigators heard him speaking with Matthew “Big Ears” Symitczek, 32, who told Turnmire he was staying at the Candlewood Suites and would pay the $2,500 bond.
Investigators knew Symitczek was using and selling methamphetamine in the La Crosse area, according to the complaint. Turnmire was arrested about 10:30 p.m., carrying 10 to 15 grams of methamphetamine.
Authorities also discovered a large amount of cash and a pellet handgun in Turnmire’s vehicle, along with a box of handgun ammunition, more methamphetamine and suspected heroin in Symitczek and Turnmire’s hotel room.
Turnmire was charged Friday with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and three counts of felony bail jumping, all repeat offenses. Symitczek was charged with possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and three counts of felony bail jumping.
Gonzalez set Turnmire and Symitczek’s bonds at $10,000. Conditions of both their bonds are drug testing with Justice Support Services and having no contact with each other.
“Mr. Turnmire is the perfect example of how each element of the system of justice does its job. I did my job, Mr. Turnmire, by setting your bond by what I believe is an appropriate amount to continue appearances,” said Gonzalez. “Thank you for demonstrating to my community that the system works, Mr. Turnmire.”
Abraham on Thursday said Turnmire had presented a danger to the community after the initial shooting incident and that Gonzalez should have set a higher bond.
“Firing bullets into a house is a serious community safety issue. In this incident I don’t believe that community safety was considered by lowering the bond. I don’t understand why our judges keep letting felons with guns consistently back onto the streets,” Abraham said.
Turnmire’s next court appearance is Dec. 27 and Symitczek’s is Jan. 3.
Max G. Pretasky
Max G. Pretasky, 26, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 21 with burglary of a building or a dwelling and felony criminal damage to property. Pretasky was arrested after his father reported “extensive damage to his vehicle,” according to the complaint.
Ronald M. Wright
Ronald M. Wright, 28, of La Crosse, was charged Dec. 21 with battery by prisoners. Wright struck a jailer while in La Crosse County Jail, according to the complaint.
Phillip S. Dunn
Phillip S. Dunn, 31, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 21 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle while revoked and felony bail jumping, all repeat offenses. Dunn was arrested after police ran his license and discovered Dunn didn’t have a valid license, according to the complaint.
Bryce D. Boncouri
Bryce D. Boncouri, 21, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 21 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Boncouri was arrested after a search warrant was issued, according to the complaint.
Lynzee J. Berkley
Lynzee J. Berkley, 33, of La Crosse, was charged Dec. 21 with felony bail jumping, possession of illegally obtained prescription and possession of drug paraphernalia, as a party to a crime. Berkley was arrested at a La Crosse motel after an anonymous complaint called about a fight. Authorities discovered stolen tools, according to the complaint.
Karen L. Carter
Karen L. Carter, 34, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 20 with felony bail jumping. She was arrested at 333 Vine St., after breaking a bond condition of no alcohol and failing an alcohol test, according to the complaint.
Peng Lor
Peng Lor, 21, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 18 with possession of methamphetamine and obstructing an officer. Lor was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Jesse R. Turnmire
Jesse R. Turnmire, 29, of Bangor was charged Dec. 19 with possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping and obstructing an officer, all repeated offenses. Turnmire was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Sophie R. Yang
Sophie R. Yang, 20, of Onalaska was charged Dec. 19 with attempting to flee or elude an officer and possession of THC. Yang was arrested after a vehicle police pursuit. Authorities discovered two handguns, one of them reported stolen, methamphetamine, 8.9 grams of marijuana and 50 rounds of ammunition. One of the guns wasn’t loaded, but had a 16 round magazine, 13 live rounds in it, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey M. Sampson
Jeffrey M. Sampson, 38, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 19 with felony bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia. Sampson was arrested after a traffic stop at 900 Jackson St., according to the complaint.
Jeremy J. Degenhardt
Jeremy J. Degenhardt, 44, of La Crosse was charged Dec. 18 with disorderly conduct and three counts of felony bail jumping. Degenhardt was arrested after violating a condition of his bond, violating a no-contact order and threatening to kill two people, according to the complaint.
Johnathon R. Prindle
Johnathon R. Prindle, 47, Onalaska, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 with terrorist threats and disorderly conduct. Prindle was arrested on Dec. 15 at Gudersen Health Systems Emergency Room at 1910 S. Ave., after he made statements about blowing up the hospital and shooting people, according to the complaint.
Marcus J. Walker
Marcus J. Walker, 24, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for uttering a forgery and obstructing an officer. Walker was arrested on Dec. 16 for an incident that took place earlier in December when a bar reported Walker using counterfeit $20 bills, according to the complaint.
Rashaad S. Riley
Rashaad S. Riley, 24, La Crosse WI, was charged Dec. 17 for two counts of misdemeanor retail theft, taking something valued at less than $500, and two counts of felony bail jumping. Riley was arrested on Dec. 16 at 4344 Mormon Coulee Road after stealing items valued at about $300, according to the complaint.
Michael R. Nelson
Michael R. Nelson, 48, Onalaska, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses, according to the complaint.
Jacob D. Dolan
Jacob D. Dolan, 28, La Crosse, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. Dolan was arrested Dec.16 at 700 W. Ave., for violating three bonds, according to the complaint.
Kathryn J. Hauser
Kathryn J. Hauser, 32, Holmen, Wisconsin, was charged Dec. 17 for being a fugitive. Hauser was arrested Dec. 14 for a probation violation warrant from Winona County Sheriff’s Department, according to the complaint.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr.
Larry A. Baldwin Jr., 23, Chicago, was charged Dec.14 with possession of THC, his second and subsequent offense, and felony bail jumping. Baldwin was stopped at 400 Lang Drive for excessive side window tint, but the K9 unit alerted authorities of drugs. Police found a yellow tobacco bag filled with tobacco leaves and a green leafy substance. Police suspected it to be marijuana but confirmed it was 3.8 grams of THC, according to the complaint.
Sean C. Johnson
Sean C. Johnson, 26, West Salem was charged Dec. 14 with felony bail jumping. Johnson was arrested at Bostwick Valley after failing to comply with terms of the no-contact order of his bond, according to the complaint.
Walter Deyunta Walker
Walter Deyunta Walker, 25, 1010 Fifth Ave. S., was charged Dec. 13 with uttering a forgery, resisting an officer and misdemeanor bail jumping. Walker was arrested after attempting to use two counterfeit $20 bills at a bar, according to the complaint.
Emmanuel Hunt
Emmanuel Hunt, 23, Onalaska was charged Dec. 13 with felony bail jumping, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon and carrying a concealed weapon, all repeat offenses. Police found marijuana and guns in the car Hunt was driving, according to the complaint.
Gregory T. Simmons
Gregory T. Simmons, 31, Madison, was charged Dec. 13 with two counts of felony bail jumping, and one count of obstructing an officer. Simmons was arrested at 227 S. Third St. due to active warrants, according to the complaint.
Arnell Reynolds
Arnell Reynolds, 57, 406 S. Main St., was charged Dec. 12 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all counts of domestic abuse. Reynolds was arrested after a physical altercation with his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
Michael K. Manning
Michael K. Manning, 25, 712 Kane St., was charged Dec. 10 with possession of methamphetamine, two counts of misdemeanor bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, all repeated offenses. Police found drugs in Manning’s room when they were responding to a possible overdose. Manning was treated for an opiate overdose at Mayo Clinic Health System and subsequently arrested. Law enforcement found doxycycline monohydrate, a prescription drug, 3.5 grams of methamphetamine and a pipe used to smoke marijuana, according to the complaint.
Nicholas R. Hawkins
Nicholas R. Hawkins, 19, Dakota, Minn., was charged Dec. 10 with felony criminal damage to property, felony bail jumping, criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor bail jumping. Hawkins was arrested after breaking windows at Coldwell Banker River Valley Realtors office, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, 223 N. Eight St., was charged Dec. 10 with misdemeanor retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued at less than $500, felony retail theft for intentionally taking merchandise valued between $500 and $5,000 and two counts of felony bail jumping. Kirk stole tools from Home Depot and sold them to Pawn America, according to the complaint.
Craig A. Seidel
Craig A. Seidel, 29, 918 Denton St., was charged Dec. 7 with attempted second-degree sexual assault, strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, felony intimidation of a victim, attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting and officer, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Seidel was arrested when the victim and neighbors called 911, according to the complaint.
Collin D. Mossholder
Collin D. Mossholder, 24, 1633 Prospect St., was charged Dec. 7 with false imprisonment, misdemeanor battery, two counts of disorderly conduct and misdemeanor battery, all domestic abuse and repeated offenses, and misdemeanor intimidation of a victim as a repeater. Mossholder was arrested at his house after a neighbor reported a physical altercation, according to the complaint.
Keith R. Kirchner
Keith R. Kirchner, 51, 1731 Winnebago St., was charged Dec. 7 with operating while intoxicated (fifth or sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, operating with prohibited alcohol concentration (fifth of sixth offense), general alcohol concentration enhancer, second and subsequent possession of tetrahydrocannabinols, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle while revoked. Kirchner was arrested at East Avenue South and Mississippi Street after leaving The Drive Bar, according to the complaint.
Cayden J. Smith
Cayden J. Smith, 19, Ettrick, was charged Dec. 6 with strangulation and suffocation, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct, all domestic abuse. Smith was arrested at 1609 Charles St. for a physically assaulting his girlfriend, according to the complaint.
David F. Peaslee II
David F. Peaslee II, 34, 1214 25th S. St., was charged Dec. 6 for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine as a party to a crime, possession of tetrahydrocannabinols as a party to a crime, possession of drug paraphernalia as a party to a crime and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Officers found a knife and several bags in the backseat of a car during a traffic stop at La Crosse and Oakland streets. Substances in bags were tested and identified as tetrahydrocannabinols and methamphetamine, according to the complaint.
Cody J. Kneifl
Cody J. Kneifl, 21, West Salem, was charged Dec. 6 for felony bail jumping, misdemeanor battery and disorderly conduct. Kneifl was arrested at 515 W. Franklin St. on Wednesday for repeatedly hitting his brother who escaped and called 911 from neighbor’s house, according to the complaint.
Joshua R. Harris
Joshua R. Harris, 33, Melrose, was charged for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places, possession of narcotic drugs, possession of a controlled substance on or near certain places and felony bail jumping and misdemeanor bail jumping, all repeated offenses. Harris was arrested during a traffic stop in Onalaska because of an active probation warrant. Harris had methamphetamine and heroin in his possession, according to the complaint.
Misty L. Johnson
Misty L. Johnson, 42, Mindoro, was charged Dec. 6 with possession of a firearm by a felon. Johnson was arrested for possession of a firearm after a felony conviction, according to the complaint.
Chue Yee Xiong
Chue Yee Xiong, 30, of 1220 Logan St., was charged Dec. 5 with robbery with use of force, possession of methamphetamine and felony bail jumping. According to the criminal complaint, Xiong broke into a residence on the 2100 block of Market Street on Nov. 16 and made off with a PlayStation 3. Witnesses who were in the home say Xiong threatened them with brass knuckles and warned against calling the police. A few weeks later, just after midnight on Dec. 5, Xiong was arrested on an outstanding warrant. Police found methamphetamine during a search of his residence, according to a second complaint.
Jedd T. Monsoor
Jedd T. Monsoor, 39, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with aggravated battery (intentional bodily harm, domestic abuse). On Nov. 22, law enforcement were dispatched to a residence in Holmen, where a woman said Monsoor had thrown her into a door. The woman also told police that she tore a ligament in her left thumb during an argument with Monsoor in October, according to the complaint.
Jesse Rees Kirk
Jesse Rees Kirk, 40, of 223 N. Eighth St., was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Kirk is facing a felony theft charge in Winona County, Minn.
Michael R. Hanson
Michael R. Hanson, 31, of Holmen, was charged Dec. 5 with false imprisonment (domestic abuse). During an argument on Dec. 4, Hanson blocked his girlfriend from leaving a room, took her car keys and tore the phone from the wall, according to the criminal complaint. She used her cellphone to text a friend, who then called law enforcement.
David A. Fox Jr.
David A. Fox Jr., 36, of Tomah, was charged Dec. 5 with being a fugitive. Fox has an outstanding warrant in Shawnee County, Kan., where he faces charges of aggravated domestic battery.
Jerry D. Berry
Jerry D. Berry, 35, Chicago, was charged Dec. 4 with attempting to obtain a controlled substance by fraud, attempting to flee or elude an officer, and two counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety. Berry was arrested Nov. 30 after a police pursuit after he attempted to purchase oxycodone using a forged prescription at Walgreen’s, according to the complaint.
Bryant J. Swiggum
Bryant J. Swiggum, 29, 138 S. Seventh St., was charged Dec. 4 with misdemeanor battery, disorderly conduct, battery to a law enforcement officer, resisting an officer and criminal damage to property. Swiggum was arrested after an altercation with his roommate at their apartment, according to the complaint.
Danielle A. McGinnis
Danielle A. McGinnis, 27, 728 Division St., was charged Dec. 4 as a fugitive. McGinnis is wanted in Goodhue County, Minn., for indecent exposure in a public place and obstructing an officer by providing a false name on Nov. 7, according to the complaint.
Matthew B. Sibley
Matthew B. Sibley, 40, 913 Ferry St., was charged Dec. 4 with two counts of attempted battery to a law enforcement officer, felony bail jumping and resisting an officer, all as a repeater. Sibley was arrested for violating a no-contact provision of his probation, according to the complaint.
Dustin L. Olson
Dustin L. Olson, 31, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, resisting an officer, misdemeanor bail jumping and possession of drug paraphernalia, all as a repeat offender. Olson was arrested Nov. 30 at 1625 Caroline St. on two warrants and police found him in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia, according to the complaint.
Robert Patterson
Robert Patterson, 19, no permanent address, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping. Patterson was arrested for violating his curfew after running out of gas on Cass Street and asked a police officer for help, according to the complaint.
Victor S. Johnson
Victor S. Johnson, 34, of Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with possession of methamphetamine, possession of narcotic drugs and retail theft. He was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after he concealed two "hide-a-key" boxes in his sweat pants, where police also found meth and oxycodone pills, according to the complaint.
Kiyah S. Hatlan
Kiyah S. Hatlan, 36, Viroqua, was charged Dec. 3 with felony bail jumping and retail theft. She was arrested Sunday at the Shopko store on Mormon Coulee Road after she concealed merchandise in her purse, including makeup, memory cards, children's clothing and other items, in violation of her felony bond, according to the complaint.
The building at 333 Vine St. is a criminal justice hub. The La Crosse County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center, which opened in 1997 with …
This judge thinks you are dumb.. ..and if you agree with her explanation in why she lowered bond.. ..you are dumb.
I know of one defense attorney who says attorneys chuckle about her skillset.
Oh yea? Who is that?
Yeah .. .like i'm gonna out the guy
The La Crosse Police Department has always been an enemy of many people. And when you have the local PD speaking out against judges that many support, that hatred towards the PD only intensifies. - The judges are doing their job. Police force, do yours now, including keeping your opinions to yourself.
I wonder how La Crosse Assistant Police Chief Rob Abraham would feel if the Judges aired the Police Depts dirty laundry in the Court of Public opinion. Abraham should know how to follow the chain of command by now and try to resolve differences professionally. If Abraham did get the green light from his boss he ought to know better too. His confrontational approach doesn't do one thing to make law enforcement look any better. This isn't about personalities it's about issues and the law. If he and others on the Police Dept have a problem with it then work through communication to get it resolved. I'm not convinced that a letter to the newspaper is better than direct involvement with the Judges. Maybe Mr Abraham needs to get educated on more things then just that there are those in the community that like him. He's not doing the Dept any favors with this approach and if he wants to be professional than act like it. By the way, to the people making fun of the judge for things including her picture, Mr Abraham should thank his lucky stars that he works for an agency that allows facial hair.
There are a great number of people who are frustrated by the increase in violence, gangs and drug crimes in our community. Judge Gonzalez and Mr Abraham are talking past each other. She may be correct in her explanation of the role bond plays in the justice system. She had reasons, I suppose, why she lowered bond previously set at $10,000. We haven’t heard why she didn’t simply set it at $2500 at the outset. She has not explained why she frequently realeases repeat violent offenders who are found guilty of their crimes.
Mr Abraham and his officers put themselves in harm’s way each time they have to apprehend one of these armed criminals. You can certainly understand why they’re unhappy.
Any one who has read or been in court when Judge Ramona is presiding knows that the accused will be getting a get out of jail free card. Always a good deal & day if one has pulled this judge for their court case. She will even get her husband to drive you home if your car has been impounded. (Recall the kid who continually terrorized his block by driving at reckless speeds.)
The Tribune missed the mark on the title to this article (as usual). Bonds do have an important role in the justice system and is codified in law.
The problem is the administration of bonds within the confines of the law; in this case the lack of weight given to protecting the community. The last time I looked there are two sides to the scales of justice.
According to the Tribune, the judge stated: “Thank you for demonstrating to my community that the system works, Mr. Turnmire.”
We have a judge thanking a repeat felon for repeating crimes against the community?
[censored]It would behoove us to keep the population under control by increasing the crime rate so that letting dangerous animals and criminals loose will cull the herd of wildebeests and people. We are indeed bemezzled by the Ramona who saves the criminals especially the violent ones that cull the herd of wildebeests and people.
judges like ramona are what is wrong with our criminal justice system...she puts their biases and her politics ahead of the law.
Give us some examples rab.
The police are not elected. They have a right to an opinion, but not to speak for the public or to try to represent the views of the public. I agree with the view that if they have an option on judges, they should seek to become one. As for Jobaba being on house arrest? The idiot idea of an authoritarian seeking to punish an honorable American for having an opinion.
Solution: no bond. Put them on house arrest with Jobaba, anon608 or Buena Vista! Then Rob can ignore calls to those homes, save his time an our money?
The Tribune needs a current picture of Ramona. Their file picture is probably 35+ years old.
And that has to do with what?
Her picture was part of the story. The picture is dated and is no longer suitable.
That's your opinion. Obviously it isn't the Tribunes.
capedcrusader, may the spirit of Christmas fill your heart.
You go Abe !
If Rob wants to be a judge, he's going to need to go to law school. It is the sole province of judges to set bond.
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-us-canada-46658874
If the frustration of being a police officer are too much, move along. We do not need to change our laws to make your job easier. We have already done that enough. We cannot lock people up and throw away the key in this country...yet.
Danger to the Public = 2500.00 - hmm - what is wrong with picture. If we show zero tolerance with high bonds then this might help in making them move somewhere else. La Crosse is getting a reputation of a Drug ridden city and low bonds are not helping. Raymond R. Lewis, Aric Elmore and now Jesse Turnmire. Stop the MADNESS! Go La Crosse Police! Romona - shame on you.
How do we get her off the bench
I agree with ramona. He still has to accept responsibility for his action when he returns to court. Innocent before proven guilty, not the other way around. She is doing her job perfectly neutral and non biased like it should be.
I agree with you, anon608. - But I would like to add that I believe the La Crosse Police Department needs to quit going public with their bashing of the La Crosse judges. That is NOT part of their job. All the P.D. is doing is creating annomosity towards a group of judges that do a very good job of making difficult decisions. I sure wouldn't want their job. - I support the all the judges in La Crosse, and less and less the police in this city.
Ramona is completely wrong, she has the choice to set a bond high enough to keep accused in jail. Why does she think $2500 cash is a large amount of money to a druggie, it’s a large sum to most working people, who she is supposed to protect.
What amount ensures that it would "keep him in jail?"
The judge's speech was played at length on the radio. In it the judge referenced at least five times the purpose of posting bail serving to incentivize the defendant shows up for trial, while only indirectly referencing in an obtuse manner the idea of protecting the public.
In this case, as in many others, the defendants are repeat violent offenders, putting at risk themselves, their criminal associates, police officers, and the public.
We have several judges who repeatedly disregard safety of the public and police by allowing low bail when no bail would be more appropriate.
The police are spot on in speaking out on this foolishness. We need mature, responsible people to run for judgeships; enough is enough.
The police serve and protect the public and she puts us in danger. She needs to be looked into. This is not the first, second, or even the third time, she has put the public, and this city in danger. Just not thinking straight.
Judge Gonzales you are the epitome of a weak Judge!!!!!!!!!!! You downsize one's bond and he gets out . Then within several hours is arrested for drugs again!! How stupid are you?? Really I would like to know your IQ. You do this all the time. Time for you to go!!!!!!
According to the article, "Authorities also discovered a LARGE AMOUNT OF CASH (italics added) and a pellet handgun in Turnmire’s vehicle, along with a box of handgun ammunition, more methamphetamine..."
All this after the judge reduced Turnmire's bail.
It would seem by reducing Turnmires cash bail the judge was unwittingly helping to finance Turnmire's criminal activity.
Abraham is correct. Over and over again Gonzales and her fellow judges demonstrate a disregard for the safety of law abiding La Crosse residents. She coddles the scumbags and imperils the innocent, and she doesn’t have a clue why that’s 180 degrees off from proper. Shameful.
What is she talking about? This proves the system works... You let a criminal loose and he commits another crime, yep, I guess she was right.
I'm a resident and I completely agree with, and side with, Abraham. I believe the vast majority of all residents agree. I'm not going to trash anyone but, Rob is CORRECT!
