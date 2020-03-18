La Crosse law enforcement adapt to challenges of COVID-19

However, just because officers can issue signature bonds, doesn’t mean they necessarily will in all incidents. It’s a matter of balancing the public health and safety of the community.

“This is just giving us a broader way to approach incidents where we would need to take somebody into custody and charge them with a crime,” La Crosse Police Chief Shawn Kudron said.

Officers will have the authority to issue a signature bond and set an initial appearance for 45 days out if they believe the person will not present an immediate danger to the community. The defendant would need to appear; if not, a judge would issue an arrest warrant.

“We’re balancing this information on the safety of our citizens and the specific incidents that are happening," Kudron said. “There are still some people who are going to need to be taken to the La Crosse County Jail.”

Kudron said officers were being “extremely judicious” with domestic violence cases.

“We’re being very careful with those. We’re looking at those very thoroughly,” he said.