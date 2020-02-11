La Crosse library forum to explore 'Unseen Costs of Cash Bail'

Basing it on cash doesn’t make for a super safe system, she said, because anyone with enough money can get out of jail.

“When you look at cash bail as an infrastructure that we have based so many people’s freedoms on, it comes down to their access to money, and that doesn’t feel right,” Bisek said.

Bisek’s department is in charge of implementing an objective assessment tool, as well as monitoring people out on bond. JSS staff members use factors to determine how likely someone is to return to court and how dangerous they are to let out in the community. When they are out on bond, JSS monitors defendants with GPS, conducts drug testing and connects them to resources

The main purpose of bond is to ensure people appear in court and to protect the community, Gruenke said.

“Posting money doesn’t really have a lot to do with whether people show up for court or not, but that’s the system that Wisconsin has, so we’re stuck with it,” Gruenke said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Keeping everyone in the jail isn’t an ideal solution.

“Incarcerating more people is, first of all, expensive. We shouldn’t use it unless we really think we need to use it,” Gruenke said.