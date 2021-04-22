La Crosse looks to expand youth intervention practices with 'Lightest Touch' policy in PD

System of Care, a collaborative program between La Crosse County and the School District of La Crosse, is in its fifth year, and has already been doing this type of work to instead respond to certain behavior with intervention and supports rather than criminal consequences.

The program, with only one full-time employee and an assistant, is currently able to serve around 80 kids a year, but if the group was to take on all youth tickets and referrals in the city, the caseload would drastically increase to around 700 a year.

"We're not ready to do that yet," said Mandy Bisek, the justice support services manager with La Crosse County.

"We want to do this right. We have committed to one another that we will take the time it takes to do it right. That this is not about data shifting, that this is not about shifting blame from one to another, this is about doing this differently, about creating systems that can truly impact the youth of our community," she said.

"This work does really take a village," said Bridget Todd-Robbins, the administrator of System of Care.