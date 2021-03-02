La Crosse male accused of armed robbery

A criminal complaint has been filed against an 17-year-old La Crosse male accused of setting up an armed robbery. Miguel Ferguson faces a felony charge of armed robbery with threat of force/party to a crime.

Police interviewed a man who said he was robbed Oct. 6 in La Crosse during a marijuana sale gone wrong. He told police he used Snapchat to arrange the sale of two ounces of marijuana at Powell Park. While waiting in the park, he saw four males who made him feel uneasy. He left the park and entered a friend's house.

The man told police the four followed him inside the residence, where one of them drew a gun, pointed it at his head and demanded he empty his pockets. He reported $300 in cash, a credit card, his car keys and two ounces of marijuana were taken.

The complaint says police used surveillance cameras at Powell Park to identify Ferguson, who agreed to a Dec. 8 meeting with police. Ferguson admitted to setting up the meeting through Snapchat with the intention of robbing the victim. He said he originally planned to conduct the robbery alone before three others learned of his plan and asked to join. Ferguson said two of the accomplices supplied toy guns.