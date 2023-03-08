A 20-year-old La Crosse man has been accused in a sexual assault of an underage girl that resulted in her pregnancy.

Noah L. Ingram was charged March 3 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of repeated sexual assault of a child and child enticement.

According to the criminal complaint, the girl was interviewed by police and a social worker Feb. 27. She said Ingram assaulted her three different times dating back to December 2022.

The girl described one assault in which she said, "I told him multiple times 'No,'" but that he persisted with pursuing sexual intercourse. Prior to describing the assaults, the girl told interviewers she was scared because Ingram "carries guns and stuff, and he knows a lot of people, and I'm scared if they find out that I got him in trouble, everyone's going to come for me or hate me."

The girl told police she made it clear to Ingram that she was only 15. She also said Ingram provided her with marijuana.

The girl said she later confronted Ingram about her pregnancy. She said Ingram originally denied fatherhood but "started freaking out" when she told him she planned to bring the pregnancy to term and obtain a DNA sample after the baby is born. She said Ingram told her he would make an appointment in Minnesota for her get an abortion.

Ingram was arrested Feb. 28 for a probation violation and agreed to speak with police. The complaint says he acknowledged one sexual encounter with the girl. He said she lied to him about her age.

Ingram is free on a $2,000 signature bond. He has a preliminary hearing set for March. 9.