 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man, 70, accused of sexually assaulting young child

  • 0

A 70-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of life in prison after being accused of multiple sexual assaults of a young child.

Arnie L. Hardt was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed the child Jan. 24 at a local hospital, where a SANE exam was conducted. The child described a series of graphic sex acts that Hardt forced upon the child.

Police interviewed Hardt on Jan. 27. He categorically denied the allegations. The complaint says, “I don’t know what to say. I’m completely dumbfounded. My god.” He told police he would never hurt the child identified as the victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Hardt held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He imposed the bond after assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford told the court that Hardt had lived in Mexico for 10 years before returning to the U.S. two months ago. Sanford said Hardt doesn’t have a passport and can cross the border with a regular ID.

People are also reading…

Defense counsel Rachel Krueger argued that Hardt is entitled to a presumption of innocence and asked for a signature bond. She said Hardt is indigent and doesn’t have resources to flee.

Bjerke said Hardt’s bond can be reviewed at a later date if a release plan is presented to the court.

The complainant, Julia Misley, formerly known as Julia Holcomb, has publicly claimed she had a sexual relationship with Aerosmith frontman Tyler in 1973 when she was just 16.
Arnie Hardt

Hardt

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
1
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Trans women with violent past barred from Scottish female prison

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News