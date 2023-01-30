La Crosse man, 70, accused of sexually assaulting young child

A 70-year-old La Crosse man faces a maximum of life in prison after being accused of multiple sexual assaults of a young child.

Arnie L. Hardt was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with a single felony count of first-degree repeated sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

According to the criminal complaint, police interviewed the child Jan. 24 at a local hospital, where a SANE exam was conducted. The child described a series of graphic sex acts that Hardt forced upon the child.

Police interviewed Hardt on Jan. 27. He categorically denied the allegations. The complaint says, “I don’t know what to say. I’m completely dumbfounded. My god.” He told police he would never hurt the child identified as the victim.

Judge Todd Bjerke ordered Hardt held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond. He imposed the bond after assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford told the court that Hardt had lived in Mexico for 10 years before returning to the U.S. two months ago. Sanford said Hardt doesn’t have a passport and can cross the border with a regular ID.

Defense counsel Rachel Krueger argued that Hardt is entitled to a presumption of innocence and asked for a signature bond. She said Hardt is indigent and doesn’t have resources to flee.

Bjerke said Hardt’s bond can be reviewed at a later date if a release plan is presented to the court.

Throwback from Tribune files: Life in the La Crosse area in the 1950s 1951: La Crosse Central High School 1951: YMCA at Seventh and Main streets 1954: Triangle Cafe 1954: Estell Tall Fashions 1954: Howards Clothes 1954: Crescent Jewelers 1954: Tom's Speedometer Shop 1954: YMCA basketball 1954: 5 and 10-cent Store fire 1955: La Crosse Beauty School 1956: Christmas shoppers in downtown La Crosse 1956: Central High School Memorial Day assembly 1957: Kroger 1957: Jackson Plaza 1957: Old Style newspaper advertisement 1958: 1st National Bank 1958: State Bank of La Crosse 1958: Heat exchanger plant 1958: American Legion parade