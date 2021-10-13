La Crosse man, 83, accused of sexually assaulting girl

An 83-year-old La Crosse man faces what amounts to life in prison after being charged with sexually assaulting a young girl. Richard D. Loomis was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with first-degree sexual assault of a child younger than 13.

Loomis faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted.

According to the criminal complaint, a girl told police that Loomis reached up her shirt, pulled down her bra and molested her Aug. 14. A witness said the girl was "visibly shaking" and "distraught" after she told another adult what happened.

The complaint says Loomis admitted to the assault during an interview with police. He reportedly told police "I shouldn't have touched her," and "I'm guilty."

A witness told police that Loomis' condition had deteriorated over the past five years and that the incident could be attributed to age-related impulsiveness.

Loomis is not being held in the La Crosse County Jail. He has a preliminary hearing set for Oct. 22.

