La Crosse man accused dealing marijuana

A 33-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he was allegedly found with marijuana during an Oct. 8 traffic stop.

Vincent M. Edge faces felony counts of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, Edge was pulled over for speeding on Cass Street around 2 p.m. Police detected the odor of marijuana and asked Edge if he had anything illegal. He reportedly admitted having a small bag of marijuana, which contained 4.2 grams of the drug.

Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found multiple containers with a combined 177 grams of marijuana. Police also seized a scale, sandwich baggies and nearly $1,200 in cash.

Edge was released by Judge Gloria Doyle on a $2,000 signature bond and faces a maximum of three years in prison on the marijuana charge. His next court date is an Oct. 19 preliminary hearing.