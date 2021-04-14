La Crosse man accused in attack that sends victim to hospital

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 42-year-old La Crosse man after an attack in a La Crosse alley that left a victim hospitalized.

Cory Wellington Tharpe faces felony charges of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, police responded March 13 to a report of an injured man in an alley behind Caledonia Street. The victim was reportedly uncooperative and appeared to only have a sketchy recollection of the attack. He told police a man kicked him, and police noted the victim's left eye was swollen shut and bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police located Tharpe a short time later. He said the victim grabbed his leg and that he kicked the victim so that he would relinquish the hold.

The complaint says the victim was still uncooperative when police interviewed him in his hospital room the following day. He told police he needed "quiet time" because he was still in considerable pain. A relative later told police that the victim suffered a broken arm, a cracked skull, brain bleed and a facial wound that took multiple stitches to close.

The victim was released from the hospital March 14.