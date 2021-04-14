 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused in attack that sends victim to hospital
La Crosse man accused in attack that sends victim to hospital

Cory W. Tharpe

Cory W. Tharpe, 42, La Crosse, was charged with operating a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent. According to the criminal complaint, Tharpe entered an unattended running vehicle in La Crosse and drove away March 3. Police located Tharpe inside the vehicle a short time later. He was released on a $1,500 signature bond.

 Steve Rundio

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 42-year-old La Crosse man after an attack in a La Crosse alley that left a victim hospitalized.

Cory Wellington Tharpe faces felony charges of substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and bail jumping and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, police responded March 13 to a report of an injured man in an alley behind Caledonia Street. The victim was reportedly uncooperative and appeared to only have a sketchy recollection of the attack. He told police a man kicked him, and police noted the victim's left eye was swollen shut and bleeding. The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Police located Tharpe a short time later. He said the victim grabbed his leg and that he kicked the victim so that he would relinquish the hold.

The complaint says the victim was still uncooperative when police interviewed him in his hospital room the following day. He told police he needed "quiet time" because he was still in considerable pain. A relative later told police that the victim suffered a broken arm, a cracked skull, brain bleed and a facial wound that took multiple stitches to close.

The victim was released from the hospital March 14.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzalez issued a warrant for Tharpe's arrest April 13.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

