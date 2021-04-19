La Crosse man accused in drive-by shooting free on bail

A 22-year-old La Crosse man accused in an April 4 drive-by shooting in the city is free on bail.
Julius A. Lloyd appeared remotely by Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday as he was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest.
Assistant La Crosse District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked Judge Elliott Levine to add a long list of no-contacts to Lloyd's bail conditions. She said the people on the list had reason to fear for their safety.
Lloyd's attorney, public defender Thomas Rhodes, said he didn't get a chance to review the names prior to the hearing and was unable to determine whether any objections were warranted.
Levine agreed to add the no-contacts but said he would review them next week.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail of $10,000 for Lloyd during an April 12 bail hearing. Lloyd's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for April 28.
According to the criminal complaint, the shooting victim told police that Lloyd was one of four people in a vehicle that pulled up next to his vehicle around 3:30 a.m. on the 1700 block of Prospect Street. The victim said Lloyd, who was wearing a black bandana over his face, extended a Glock pistol from the passenger-side window and began firing. One of the bullets struck the victim in the hip, and he was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police recovered eight shell casings from the scene.
Lloyd was arrested by La Crosse police April 9. The complaint says he was found with 19.8 grams of cocaine divided into 22 gem bags and $712 in cash.
The complaint says Lloyd resisted arrest. During the struggle to bring Lloyd into compliance, an officer reported a scrape on his left arm which triggered a feeling of numbness.