La Crosse man accused in drive-by shooting free on bail

A 22-year-old La Crosse man accused in an April 4 drive-by shooting in the city is free on bail.

Julius A. Lloyd appeared remotely by Zoom in La Crosse County Circuit Court Monday as he was charged with attempted first-degree homicide, first-degree recklessly endangering safety, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver and causing bodily harm to a police officer while resisting arrest.

Assistant La Crosse District Attorney Danielle Kranz asked Judge Elliott Levine to add a long list of no-contacts to Lloyd's bail conditions. She said the people on the list had reason to fear for their safety.

Lloyd's attorney, public defender Thomas Rhodes, said he didn't get a chance to review the names prior to the hearing and was unable to determine whether any objections were warranted.

Levine agreed to add the no-contacts but said he would review them next week.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez set cash bail of $10,000 for Lloyd during an April 12 bail hearing. Lloyd's next court appearance is a preliminary hearing set for April 28.