La Crosse man accused in fatal 2019 stabbing will argue wife did it

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then, on Jan. 4, 2019, Thompson met with investigators again and said St. Junious stabbed him and told her to say she did it.

St. Junious slapped and choked Thompson, and demanded she tell police that stabbing Stewart was an act of self-defense, according to the criminal complaint. Thompson told police she feared St. Junious would cause people to hurt her.

St. Junious had a 9-inch-long knife when he was located by police, according to the complaint. He told police Stewart had threatened to kill him and refused to let them close the cab door until Thompson swung the knife toward the door.

In a motion filed by St. Junious’s attorney in October, the defense claims Thompson stabbed Stewart in self-defense, arguing that Stewart was aggressive and threatening as St. Junious and Thompson got in the cab.

St. Junious is in prison after his probation was revoked in connection with a 2011 stabbing. In 2012, St. Junious was convicted of second-degree reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon after he stabbed a bartender Dec. 21, 2011, during a bar fight.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.