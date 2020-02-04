You are the owner of this article.
La Crosse man accused in fatal 2019 stabbing will argue wife did it
La Crosse man accused in fatal 2019 stabbing will argue wife did it

A La Crosse man accused of fatally stabbing another man in 2019 will be allowed to argue that his wife committed the crime after an order filed Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez signed an order Tuesday approving a motion by Anquin St. Junious allowing him and his lawyer, Michael Covey, to argue St. Junious’s wife, Annette L. Thompson of La Crosse, stabbed Virgil Stewart, 42.

St. Junious, 39, was charged last year with second-degree reckless homicide in the Jan. 2, 2019, death of Stewart.

According to the criminal complaint, Stewart argued with St. Junious and Thompson as they attempted to leave a Seventh Street residence in a taxi. The argument escalated into a physical fight and Stewart was stabbed.

Stewart fled the area in a private vehicle and was taken to Gundersen Health System, where he was pronounced dead at 2:49 a.m.

Thompson gave conflicting statements to investigators, according to the criminal complaint. First she said Stewart swung a bottle at her, so she swung a knife at him. She did not have a knife when questioned by police, saying she threw it out the window near a Kwik Trip on South Avenue, according to the complaint.

Then, on Jan. 4, 2019, Thompson met with investigators again and said St. Junious stabbed him and told her to say she did it.

St. Junious slapped and choked Thompson, and demanded she tell police that stabbing Stewart was an act of self-defense, according to the criminal complaint. Thompson told police she feared St. Junious would cause people to hurt her.

St. Junious had a 9-inch-long knife when he was located by police, according to the complaint. He told police Stewart had threatened to kill him and refused to let them close the cab door until Thompson swung the knife toward the door.

In a motion filed by St. Junious’s attorney in October, the defense claims Thompson stabbed Stewart in self-defense, arguing that Stewart was aggressive and threatening as St. Junious and Thompson got in the cab.

St. Junious is in prison after his probation was revoked in connection with a 2011 stabbing. In 2012, St. Junious was convicted of second-degree reckless endangerment with a dangerous weapon after he stabbed a bartender Dec. 21, 2011, during a bar fight.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

Reporter

Jourdan Vian is a reporter and columnist covering crime and courts for the La Crosse Tribune. You can contact her at 608-791-8218 or jvian@lacrossetribune.com.

