La Crosse man accused in parking garage stabbing

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly stabbing a person in a La Crosse parking garage.

Robert P. Gardner was faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 13 to the sixth level of the Riverside parking ramp, where officers encountered a man seated on the ground next to a blood-smeared wall. The complaint says the man sustained a laceration in the shoulder about one inch long and a half-inch wide.

The man told police that he and Gardner got into a fight after Gardner accused him of stealing a bike. The man told police he threw the first punch in self-defense and believed Gardner had given up prior to the stabbing. The man was transported to a local hospital, where the wound was closed with stitches.

The complaint says the man identified Gardner in a photo lineup. Gardner reportedly told police he doesn't own any knives and denied stabbing the man.

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said Gardner has four open cases and committed the stabbing one day after being released on a signature bond.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered cash bail of $1,000 and set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 27.

