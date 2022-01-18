 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

La Crosse man accused in parking garage stabbing

  • 0

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly stabbing a person in a La Crosse parking garage.

Robert P. Gardner was faces felony charges of first-degree recklessly endangering safety and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Jan. 13 to the sixth level of the Riverside parking ramp, where officers encountered a man seated on the ground next to a blood-smeared wall. The complaint says the man sustained a laceration in the shoulder about one inch long and a half-inch wide.

The man told police that he and Gardner got into a fight after Gardner accused him of stealing a bike. The man told police he threw the first punch in self-defense and believed Gardner had given up prior to the stabbing. The man was transported to a local hospital, where the wound was closed with stitches.

The complaint says the man identified Gardner in a photo lineup. Gardner reportedly told police he doesn't own any knives and denied stabbing the man.

People are also reading…

Assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Eric Sanford asked for a $5,000 cash bond. He said Gardner has four open cases and committed the stabbing one day after being released on a signature bond.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered cash bail of $1,000 and set a preliminary hearing for Jan. 27.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.
Robert Gardner

Gardner

 Steve Rundio
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Kurdish city blanketed in snow in Iraq

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News