La Crosse man accused in South Side shooting held on $100,000 cash bond

The La Crosse man accused of shooting someone in the backyard of his South Side home last week was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.
Ellis C. Wilson, 24, appeared in court Wednesday after he was identified as the shooter by a man who is still in the hospital after being shot in the stomach, according to prosecutor Courtney Strittmater.
The victim is in stable condition, but is paralyzed due to his injury, she said in court Wednesday.
“The shooting was the result of ongoing problems between the two men,” Strittmater said.
Wilson, who is also known as “Poochie,” was out on three bonds at the time of the incident, including one connected to a 2019 burglary charge. He also has open cases in which he faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.
According to the La Crosse Police Department, the victim was found in the backyard of 1020 Fifth Ave. S. after police responded to a report of a man bleeding. Police executed a search warrant at the residence.
Wilson was arrested Tuesday by La Crosse police and Judge Elliott Levine found probable cause to hold him on possible charges of first-degree attempted intentional homicide, felony bail jumping, misdemeanor bail jumping and disorderly conduct.
Strittmater told the court the criminal complaint in the case could be filed as soon as Thursday.
Taylor Murphy
Taylor J. Murphy, 26, was charged May 12 with substantial battery, damage to property, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor bail jumping, all as a repeat offender. On March 26, it was reported Murphy had physically assaulted a man with a bolt cutter, and damaged the man's vehicle on Winneshiek Road, cracking the windshield, smashing the two side mirrors and damaging the trunk, front grill and driver's side door, which Murphy admitted to, according to the complaint.
Jeffrey Brandt
Jeffrey D. Brandt, 49, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with felony bail jumping and possession of methamphetamine and THC. Brandt was found with a pill bottle containing drug paraphernalia, which included an unidentified "tan powdery substance," after officers were dispatched to the scene near Liberty and Gillette streets for reports of a fight on March 22, according to the complaint.
Timothy Tennant
Timothy J. Tennant, 21, La Crosse, was charged May 12 with strangulation and suffocation, false imprisonment, battery and disorderly conduct. Early on March 31, Tennant trapped his girlfriend in their bedroom during an argument. The fight became physical, and Tennant attempted to strangle the woman several times, according to the complaint.
Jarel Jenkins
Robert Watrud
Robert L. Watrud, 39, Whitehall, was charged May 8 with possession of methamphetamine and issuing worthless checks, both as a repeat offender. Watrud had meth April 26 when he was arrested for purchasing items at Coulee Region RV for $330.20 using a check from an inactive account, according to the complaint.
Jonlazaire Burch
Chad Kelemen
Trevor Midtlien
Faraji Robinson
Marquise Smith
