La Crosse man accused in South Side shooting held on $100,000 cash bond

The La Crosse man accused of shooting someone in the backyard of his South Side home last week was ordered held on a $100,000 cash bond Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

Ellis C. Wilson, 24, appeared in court Wednesday after he was identified as the shooter by a man who is still in the hospital after being shot in the stomach, according to prosecutor Courtney Strittmater.

The victim is in stable condition, but is paralyzed due to his injury, she said in court Wednesday.

“The shooting was the result of ongoing problems between the two men,” Strittmater said.

Wilson, who is also known as “Poochie,” was out on three bonds at the time of the incident, including one connected to a 2019 burglary charge. He also has open cases in which he faces misdemeanor charges of battery, disorderly conduct and resisting or obstructing an officer.

According to the La Crosse Police Department, the victim was found in the backyard of 1020 Fifth Ave. S. after police responded to a report of a man bleeding. Police executed a search warrant at the residence.