La Crosse man accused in stabbing attempt

A 20-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of an attempted stabbing Nov. 17 in Onalaska.
Luis A. Guillen faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.
According to the complaint, a witness told police that Guillen was inside a room at the Onalaska Inn, where he grabbed a large kitchen knife and approached a man trying to take a nap. The witness said Guillen then swung the knife in an apparent attempt to stab the man. The witness said he and another man grabbed Guillen’s hand before he could inflict a stab wound.
The witness said Guillen swung the knife three times. He said Guillen was silent during the attack and had a “crazy” and “evil” look in his eyes. The complaint says the intended victim told police he believed Guillen would have killed him without intervention.
Guillen was later interviewed by police through an interpreter. The complaint says Guillen admitted to the attempted stabbing and said, “the voices in my head told me to.”
Police also investigated a report that Guillen damaged a truck parked at the Onalaska Inn. A witness told police Guillen shattered a window in the truck and kicked the driver-side door for no apparent reason. The complaint says the witness’ account is supported by surveillance video. When police asked Guillen why he vandalized the truck, he reportedly just smiled and stared at the officer.
Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Guillen be held on a $10,000 cash bond with multiple no-contact orders.
