La Crosse man accused in stabbing attempt

A 20-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of an attempted stabbing Nov. 17 in Onalaska.

Luis A. Guillen faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.

According to the complaint, a witness told police that Guillen was inside a room at the Onalaska Inn, where he grabbed a large kitchen knife and approached a man trying to take a nap. The witness said Guillen then swung the knife in an apparent attempt to stab the man. The witness said he and another man grabbed Guillen’s hand before he could inflict a stab wound.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The witness said Guillen swung the knife three times. He said Guillen was silent during the attack and had a “crazy” and “evil” look in his eyes. The complaint says the intended victim told police he believed Guillen would have killed him without intervention.

Guillen was later interviewed by police through an interpreter. The complaint says Guillen admitted to the attempted stabbing and said, “the voices in my head told me to.”