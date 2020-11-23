 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused in stabbing attempt
0 comments
top story

La Crosse man accused in stabbing attempt

{{featured_button_text}}
Luis A. Guillen

Luis A. Guillen

 Steve Rundio

A 20-year-old La Crosse man was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after being accused of an attempted stabbing Nov. 17 in Onalaska.

Luis A. Guillen faces a felony charge of second-degree recklessly endangering safety with use of a dangerous weapon and misdemeanor charges of disorderly conduct with a dangerous weapon and criminal damage to property.

According to the complaint, a witness told police that Guillen was inside a room at the Onalaska Inn, where he grabbed a large kitchen knife and approached a man trying to take a nap. The witness said Guillen then swung the knife in an apparent attempt to stab the man. The witness said he and another man grabbed Guillen’s hand before he could inflict a stab wound.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The witness said Guillen swung the knife three times. He said Guillen was silent during the attack and had a “crazy” and “evil” look in his eyes. The complaint says the intended victim told police he believed Guillen would have killed him without intervention.

Guillen was later interviewed by police through an interpreter. The complaint says Guillen admitted to the attempted stabbing and said, “the voices in my head told me to.”

Police also investigated a report that Guillen damaged a truck parked at the Onalaska Inn. A witness told police Guillen shattered a window in the truck and kicked the driver-side door for no apparent reason. The complaint says the witness’ account is supported by surveillance video. When police asked Guillen why he vandalized the truck, he reportedly just smiled and stared at the officer.

Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered Guillen be held on a $10,000 cash bond with multiple no-contact orders.

La Crosse Tribune Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News