La Crosse man accused in stalking incident

A 25-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Wednesday for repeatedly harassing a woman and violating a no-contact order.

Darion C. Thomas faces one felony count of stalking and five felony counts of bail jumping. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of using a computer to threaten physical harm and two misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, Thomas attempted to gain entry into a Gladys Street residence in La Crosse Dec. 29 in violation of a no-contact order. Thomas fled on foot after the woman threatened to call police.

The following day, the woman told police that Thomas attempted to contact her by phone 33 times. One of his text messages reportedly said “something bad” would happen to the woman if she didn’t stop putting him in jail. The woman said the messages made her fearful.

On Jan. 2, police were again called to the residence, where Thomas was reportedly banging on the door. He left the residence before police arrived.

The complaint says Thomas made 221 calls and text messages to the woman Jan. 1 and Jan. 2. One of the messages said, “I’m bout to ruin everything you have.” Thomas blamed his despair on the woman and threatened to blame her if he committed suicide.