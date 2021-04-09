La Crosse man accused in third case of child sexual assault

A 44-year-old La Crosse man twice convicted of child sexual assault faces a third accusation.

According to a criminal complaint filed Friday in La Crosse County Circuit Court, Vanin Dell McKinnon sexually assaulted a young girl over a four-year period between 2008-12. He faces felony charges of repeated sexual assault of a child and a causing a child to view sexual activity.

The complaint alleges the sexual abuse began when the girl was 4 years old. The girl told police during a Jan. 22 interview that McKinnon was supposed to be looking after her while her mother was away at work. She said McKinnon molested her and made her watch while he masturbated. She said McKinnon told her not to tell anyone but didn't recall McKinnon making any threats.

McKinnon is serving an 11-year prison sentence in the Oshkosh Correctional Institute after his 2019 conviction for repeatedly assaulting a pre-teen girl in La Crosse. His record also includes a 2009 misdemeanor conviction for having sex with a 16-year-old girl in La Crosse County. If he is released from prison, he will be subject to lifetime registration as a sex offender.

McKinnon has an initial court appearance set for April 26.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.