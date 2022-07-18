La Crosse man accused in two burglary cases

A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he allegedly burglarized a residence July 15 and attempted to burglarize another the same day.

Ari J. Nelson was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of burglary to a dwelling, attempted burglary and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police that he walked into his girlfriend's apartment unit on Wall Street shortly before noon and observed the living room in disarray. He asked if anyone was in the house. He then walked into the kitchen and saw a man he didn't recognize but was later identified as Nelson. The man said Nelson mumbled a reply and exited through a rear door.

The man told police that Nelson stole multiple items, including a cellphone, cigarettes, a small amount of loose change and a lock box containing keys to four other apartment units. The man said Nelson also consumed a third of a gallon of chocolate milk and half of an ice cream bar which was left on the kitchen counter.

Police then received a call from a Liberty Street resident, who gave police surveillance video reportedly showing Nelson attempting to enter her home through a window and a back door. Both attempts were unsuccessful, and the resident said Nelson left the scene on a bicycle.

Nelson was located by police later in the day. He allegedly resisted officers who attempted to place him under arrest.

La Crosse County District Attorney intern Andrew Tyler asked for a $2,500 cash bond. He said Nelson has five open cases and three missed court appearances. Judge Scott Horne set bail at $500 cash and scheduled a preliminary hearing for July 26.