La Crosse man accused of 7th OWI

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 56-year-old La Crosse man accused of seventh-offense drunk driving.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police responded to a Nov. 6 report that a Pontiac Montana van struck a light pole on the 600 block of Cass Street shortly before 1:45 p.m. and that the driver, later identified as Joseph J. Johnson, drove from the scene.

A short time later, police located the van parked on Division Street. The complaint says the vehicle sustained damage consistent with striking a light pole.

Police approached the vehicle and found Johnson lying in the back seat with a strong odor of intoxicants coming from his breath. The complaint says Johnson denied striking the pole.

Johnson told police he suffered from severe foot and toe problems, and police agreed to administer a seated field sobriety test. The complaint says Johnson refused to cooperate after the first test and refused a preliminary breath test. Police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

Johnson has six previous drunk driving convictions from 1994 to 2001 covering two states and four counties. He has an initial appearance set for Dec. 1 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

