La Crosse man accused of 7th OWI

A 53-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony seventh-offense drunk driving.

Angelo A. Ervin also faces a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Ervin was pulled over Dec. 17 around 11:45 a.m on the 200 block of Division Street for failing to activate his headlights. The complaint says Ervin's speech was slow and slurred and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. During the stop, he reportedly made a phone call and said, "It's over, I'm going to jail" for possession of heroin.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 3 grams of a brown rock-type substance suspected as heroin, .7 grams of suspected marijuana and an opened bottle of Cognac D'usse brandy. The complaint says Ervin refused a field sobriety test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

All six of Ervin's previous drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009 occurred in La Crosse County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

