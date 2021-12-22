 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
top story

La Crosse man accused of 7th OWI

  • 0

A 53-year-old La Crosse man was charged Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony seventh-offense drunk driving.

Angelo A. Ervin also faces a felony charge of possession of narcotic drugs and misdemeanor counts of operating after revocation, possession of marijuana and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Ervin was pulled over Dec. 17 around 11:45 a.m on the 200 block of Division Street for failing to activate his headlights. The complaint says Ervin's speech was slow and slurred and that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. During the stop, he reportedly made a phone call and said, "It's over, I'm going to jail" for possession of heroin.

Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found 3 grams of a brown rock-type substance suspected as heroin, .7 grams of suspected marijuana and an opened bottle of Cognac D'usse brandy. The complaint says Ervin refused a field sobriety test, and police obtained a search warrant for a blood draw.

All six of Ervin's previous drunk driving convictions dating back to 2009 occurred in La Crosse County. He is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $2,500 cash bond.

People are also reading…

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

From 2015 to 2016, murder and non-negligent manslaughter rates in the United States went up 8.4%, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Here is a look at the cities with the highest murder rates in the country.
Angelo Ervin

Ervin
0 Comments
0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Papa John's Pizza is getting a makeover

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News