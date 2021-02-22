La Crosse man accused of assault after being asked to wear mask

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly lashed out at a person who requested that he wear a mask.

Danny L. Link was charged with felony aggravated assault of a disabled person and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Feb. 20 to Walgreen’s on West Avenue for a report of an assault. An elderly man who uses a walker told police he was standing in the checkout aisle when he noticed the person in back of him, later identified as Link, wasn’t wearing a face covering. The man said he told Link that people who don’t wear masks are why the COVID-19 pandemic persists. He said Link remained silent during the encounter.

The man told police he completed his purchase and exited the store, when Link approached him, punched him in the back of his head and said “I’m going to beat up your sister.” The man said he was perplexed by the comment because he had never seen Link before.

The complaint says police obtained surveillance video and recognized Link from previous contacts. The footage reportedly shows Link throwing a “haymaker” punch that caused the man’s head to jerk backward and dislodged a pair of prescription glasses.