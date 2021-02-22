 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
La Crosse man accused of assault after being asked to wear mask
3 comments
alert top story

La Crosse man accused of assault after being asked to wear mask

{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Link

Danny Link

 Steve Rundio

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly lashed out at a person who requested that he wear a mask.

Danny L. Link was charged with felony aggravated assault of a disabled person and misdemeanor charges of resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, La Crosse police were called Feb. 20 to Walgreen’s on West Avenue for a report of an assault. An elderly man who uses a walker told police he was standing in the checkout aisle when he noticed the person in back of him, later identified as Link, wasn’t wearing a face covering. The man said he told Link that people who don’t wear masks are why the COVID-19 pandemic persists. He said Link remained silent during the encounter.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The man told police he completed his purchase and exited the store, when Link approached him, punched him in the back of his head and said “I’m going to beat up your sister.” The man said he was perplexed by the comment because he had never seen Link before.

The complaint says police obtained surveillance video and recognized Link from previous contacts. The footage reportedly shows Link throwing a “haymaker” punch that caused the man’s head to jerk backward and dislodged a pair of prescription glasses.

Police found Link walking a short time later on Ferry Street, where he was yelling loudly about the incident. The complaint says Link accelerated his walking pace after police ordered him to halt. Police were able to catch up with Link, place him in handcuffs and transport him to the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Todd Bjerke noted that Link has 15 open cases and ordered him held on a $2,500 cash bond.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

3 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: NY is getting more than Trump tax returns

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News