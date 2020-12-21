 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of assault
La Crosse man accused of assault

Daniel K. Halverson

 Steve Rundio

A 59-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court for assaulting a man who was treated at a local hospital.

Daniel L. Halverson faces felony charges of strangulation/suffocation and substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, a man told police he and Halverson were inside at a George Street residence when Halverson accused the man of stealing his wallet. The man said he denied the accusation multiple times and asked Halverson to stop harassing him.

The man said Halverson grabbed him with both hands around the neck. Halverson pushed him back and forth for 10 seconds and constricted his breathing. The man said Halverson then pushed him against a coat hook, which opened a laceration on the back of his neck which required stitches to close.

The report says the man left the residence, got in his vehicle, drove around the block and struck Halverson’s vehicle with Halverson still inside. The man told man police he wanted to “pin” Halverson inside the vehicle. The report says the man was issued multiple citations for the vehicle crash.

Halverson was released on a $2,500 signature bond by Judge Todd Bjerke.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

