La Crosse man accused of assaulting convenience store employee over wearing mask

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 30-year-old La Crosse man after he allegedly threatened and assaulted a convenience store employee who requested that he wear a mask.

Keith L. Thames faces felony charges of intimidating a victim and bail jumping and misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, Thames entered a Mileage gas store on Cass Street Nov. 11 without wearing a face covering required by the store due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thames approached the front counter to make a purchase and became confrontational when asked to wear a mask.

The complaint said Thames knocked multiple items off the counter and knocked away a phone from an employee who was attempting to call police. The employee said Thames then struck him 15 to 20 times in the face. Police reported swelling on the employee's face, but the employee refused medical attention.

Thames was identified by security video, and police conducted a search of the neighborhood. The complaint says Thames was seen fleeing on foot over fences and through backyards and managed to elude police.

Efforts to locate Thames have been unsuccessful, and a warrant for his arrest was issued Dec. 14.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

