A 32-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail on a $1,000 cash bond after he was accused of assaulting two elderly people Feb. 19.

Bernard Douglas Hime was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with two felony counts of physical abuse of an elderly person/intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of disorderly.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a La Crosse residence for a report of an assault. The victims said Hime was inside the house when he started babbling and using foul language. They said the assault began when one of the victims asked Hime to moderate his language.

The complaint says one of the victims suffered a laceration to the back of the head, which required staples to close. The victim also suffered significant swelling on the left eye, lacerations to the fingers and several bumps and bruises. The victim also reported back pain.

The other victim sustained a laceration to the right ear but declined medical attention.

The complaint says that Hime was rambling and incoherent when he was interviewed by police and didn’t appear to understand his Miranda rights.

Hime’s next court date is a Feb. 28 calendar call. Judge Ramona Gonzalez ordered a competency hearing for March 16.

