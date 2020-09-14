La Crosse man accused of assaulting police officer

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A 27-year-old La Crosse man has been charged with assaulting a police officer while officers were breaking up a fight early Sunday in downtown La Crosse.

Davonte J. Bradley was charged with battery to a police officer, resisting an officer, disorderly conduct and felony bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, two uniformed La Crosse police officers observed a fight at Third Street South and Pearl Street. As police were intervening, an intoxicated Bradley is accused of striking an officer in the elbow, which caused the officer a small measure of pain. Police attempted to restrain Bradley, who pulled away and put up clenched fists.

After an officer reached for his Taser, Bradley attempted to flee, police said.

Police chased Bradley for 10 feet on Pearl Street before disabling him with a Taser probe. An officer attempted to remove the probes but stopped after Bradley screamed in pain. Police summoned ambulance personnel to remove the probes.

Police reported that "a large hostile crowd" formed around the location, but the scene was secured without further incident after additional officers arrived. Bradley was transported by ambulance to Gundersen Health Center, where he was medically cleared and transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Ramona Gonzales set cash bail at $3,500.

Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

