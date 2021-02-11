La Crosse man accused of assaulting, robbing woman

A 29-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges stemming from a Feb. 5 incident during which a woman claims she was assaulted and “held hostage.”
Anthony Roderick Hundt was charged Wednesday with felony counts of intimidating a victim with use of force and robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, battery, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.
According to the complaint, a woman told police she was lured to Hundt’s Bainbridge Street residence in the town of Campbell, where she said Hundt and six other men held her against her will for nearly four hours. The woman said Hundt and the others accused her of stealing $200 before slapping her in the face, going through her pockets and taking $30 in cash. The woman said her cell phone was taken to prevent her from calling for help.
The woman said the men later forced her to pull down her pants and shot her in the buttocks with a “blow dart gun.” She said the men appeared to be under the influence of multiple intoxicants. She said her captors eventually allowed her to leave.
Police obtained a search warrant for the residence and took Hundt into custody later in the day. Police allegedly found 3.3 grams of cocaine, three grams of marijuana, a grinder with marijuana residue and three notebooks that logged drug transactions.
The complaint says that police monitored Hundt’s phone calls from the La Crosse County Jail. During a Feb. 6 call, Hundt reportedly admitted he confiscated the victim’s cell phone so she couldn’t call police.
Later that day, Hundt reportedly tried to get third parties to convince the woman to drop the charges. One of the calls reportedly tried to convey an offer of free marijuana to the victim for a year if she dropped the charges.
Hundt is free after posting a $1,000 cash bond. His next court date is a Feb. 24 calendar call.
La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.