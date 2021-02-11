La Crosse man accused of assaulting, robbing woman

A 29-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges stemming from a Feb. 5 incident during which a woman claims she was assaulted and “held hostage.”

Anthony Roderick Hundt was charged Wednesday with felony counts of intimidating a victim with use of force and robbery with use of force and misdemeanor counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, battery, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

According to the complaint, a woman told police she was lured to Hundt’s Bainbridge Street residence in the town of Campbell, where she said Hundt and six other men held her against her will for nearly four hours. The woman said Hundt and the others accused her of stealing $200 before slapping her in the face, going through her pockets and taking $30 in cash. The woman said her cell phone was taken to prevent her from calling for help.

The woman said the men later forced her to pull down her pants and shot her in the buttocks with a “blow dart gun.” She said the men appeared to be under the influence of multiple intoxicants. She said her captors eventually allowed her to leave.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}