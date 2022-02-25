La Crosse man accused of assaulting woman, police officer, jailer

A 21-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple charges after being accused of assaulting a woman, a police officer and a jailer.

Devon E. Knapp was charged Feb. 21 in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation, intimidating a victim, discharging bodily fluids toward a police officer and bail jumping (two counts) and misdemeanor counts of battery, criminal damage to property, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to a 4th St. South residence after a caller reported hearing a woman screaming from a nearby apartment unit. When police arrived, they encountered a woman who had a bloody face and was visibly upset.

The woman told police that Knapp had initiated an argument and called her insulting and vulgar names. The woman said she retreated to a bedroom, where Knapp pushed her to the ground and slammed the bedroom door in her face. She said Knapp then grabbed her by the throat and restricted her breathing for several seconds. She said Knapp also kicked her in the head and struck her with a closed fist.

The woman said she attempted to use her cell phone to call her mother for help. She said Knapp grabbed the phone and said, "You are not calling the cops" before throwing it against a window. She said Knapp also threw a chair against the window.

The woman said she left the apartment and encountered a person on the street. She said she asked the person to contact her mother, but the person called police instead.

The complaint says the woman had a bloody lip and that her left hand was covered with blood. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Knapp reportedly fled from police but was subdued after a short chase. He was handcuffed and allegedly resisted police efforts to search his person and place him in a squad car. During the trip to the La Crosse County Jail, Knapp allegedly spit twice on an officer.

Judge Scott Horne ordered Knapp held on a $7,500 cash bond. He has 11 open cases, five of which are felonies.

During a Friday hearing, assistant La Crosse County District Attorney Megan Gomez said the criminal complaint was amended to include a felony charge that Knapp spit on a jailer. Gomez said the jailer will need to be tested for hepatitis.

Knapp has a preliminary hearing set for March 1.

