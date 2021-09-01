La Crosse man accused of attacking elderly woman

A 41-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly attacking an elderly woman. Adam J. Duenkel faces a single felony charge of aggravated assault of an elderly person.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to an Aug. 25 disturbance in a residence in La Crosse and interviewed an elderly woman who was visibly upset and crying. She said Duenkel knocked her down, punched and choked her, smeared food on her face and clothes and threatened to kill her if she called police. The complaint says the woman had a bloody lip and a red mark on her neck and that her hair and parts of her clothing were covered with food.

Police then interviewed Duenkel, who denied punching or choking the woman but admitted throwing a peanut butter sandwich at her because he was angry. The complaint says Duenkel appeared "jittery and nervous" during the interview and complained of an asthma attack. He was transported to a local hospital and was discharged a short time later before being transported to the La Crosse County Jail.

Duenkel is free on a $1,000 signature bond with a no-contact order with the woman or her residence. He has a preliminary hearing set for Sept. 17.

