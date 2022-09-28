La Crosse man accused of attempted homicide

A 63-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with attempted first-degree intentional homicide after he allegedly fired a shot that nearly struck a woman in the head.

Dang Lor also faces a felony charge of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman went to the Wausau Police Department on Sept. 25 and described a shooting that occurred the previous day at a Rose Street residence in La Crosse. She told police she had opened the trunk of her vehicle to load paper towels when Lor pulled a black handgun from his waistband and fired a single shot which entered the trunk and struck several items before lodging in a spare tire. She recalled a "stinky smell" and seeing white smoke after the round was discharged.

The woman told police that she was inside Lor's apartment prior to the shot being fired. She said Lor accused her of dating other men and threatened to kill her. She drove to an acquaintance's house in La Crosse before driving to Wausau.

The woman said she had known Lor for only about month and that they weren't in any kind of relationship.

Lor was arrested without incident at his residence Sept. 26. A search of his person allegedly found a pipe containing methamphetamine.

Police obtained a search warrant for Lor's residence and reportedly found a loaded Hi-Point 9 mm handgun concealed under a garbage bag. He told police it was birthday gift from his grandson and that he keeps it for protection.

During an interview with police, Lor denied threatening to kill the woman. The complaint says he acknowledged firing a shot but said he wasn't aiming for the woman.

Lor appeared to repeat that denial during Wednesday's initial hearing. Speaking through an interpreter, Lor said he was trying to help the woman and, "It's not a crime that I have killed someone. In my history I have helping fighting alongside with the Americans. And now being with this person and not knowing, I have been caught with this."

Judge Scott Horne ordered Lor held on $50,000 cash bail and scheduled a preliminary hearing for Oct. 5. Lor faces up to 60 years in prison if convicted on the attempted homicide charge.