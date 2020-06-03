La Crosse man accused of attempted rape

According to the complaint, she confronted him about bruises he had left on her arms the day before and he denied hurting her, then tried to prevent her from calling police.

A neighbor intervened after hearing the woman yelling, “No,” several times, and Robinson again left.

Police were able to take photos of the bruises on the woman’s arms.

Robinson told police he went to the woman’s house to tell her he didn’t want to have a relationship with her and denied putting his hands on her; however, another woman present during the interview said she found that “hard to believe” and said he had put his hands on her as well, according to the complaint.

Robinson was out on bond for a fourth-offense operating while intoxicated charge, filed last September.

He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered by Horne, who cited the seriousness of the charge and Robinson’s previous failure to appear in court on three occasions.

If posted, he will have a no-contact order that will be enforced by GPS monitoring and be required to comply with random alcohol testing with Justice Support Services to ensure his sobriety.

Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.

