La Crosse man accused of attempted rape

A La Crosse man was in court Wednesday after he was accused of trying to rape a woman while drunk.
Sherman Robinson, 49, was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with second-degree sexual assault using force, felony bail jumping, two counts of disorderly conduct and criminal trespass to dwelling.
“That’s not true, your honor,” Robinson said as Judge Scott Horne read the charges during the hearing, which was held via Zoom.
According to the criminal complaint, Robinson went to a woman’s home Monday, letting himself in while she was in the shower. The woman told police she was surprised to find him outside of the bathroom door when she got out of the shower, and he grabbed her towel and pushed her into the bedroom while she repeatedly said, “No.”
Robinson grabbed her inappropriately several times while she screamed, according to the complaint. The woman told police at one point her child walked in, but Robinson forced the child to leave. She also said that Robinson smelled of alcohol during the assault, according to the complaint.
The child corroborated the woman’s story.
Robinson eventually left on foot, but he came back the next day, according to the complaint. On Tuesday, the woman called police after Robinson again let himself into her home.
According to the complaint, she confronted him about bruises he had left on her arms the day before and he denied hurting her, then tried to prevent her from calling police.
A neighbor intervened after hearing the woman yelling, “No,” several times, and Robinson again left.
Police were able to take photos of the bruises on the woman’s arms.
Robinson told police he went to the woman’s house to tell her he didn’t want to have a relationship with her and denied putting his hands on her; however, another woman present during the interview said she found that “hard to believe” and said he had put his hands on her as well, according to the complaint.
Robinson was out on bond for a fourth-offense operating while intoxicated charge, filed last September.
He is being held on a $1,000 cash bond ordered by Horne, who cited the seriousness of the charge and Robinson’s previous failure to appear in court on three occasions.
If posted, he will have a no-contact order that will be enforced by GPS monitoring and be required to comply with random alcohol testing with Justice Support Services to ensure his sobriety.
Jourdan Vian can be reached at jvian@lacrossetribune.com or follow her on Twitter at @Jourdan_LCT.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.