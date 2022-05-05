La Crosse man accused of attempted robbery

A 30-year-old La Crosse man is being held on a $2,500 cash bond after allegedly attempting an armed robbery May 4 at a Gould Street residence in La Crosse.

Melvin I. Benitez Monserrate was charged Thursday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of attempted robbery with use of force and burglary with a dangerous weapon and a misdemeanor count of criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told La Crosse police that Benitez Monserrate forced his way into her apartment unit and asked where her boyfriend was. She said Benitez Monserrate brandished a hunting knife, told her that the boyfriend owed him money and demanded to know where he was. The complaint says she later admitted she and her boyfriend owed Benitez Monserrate $40 in drug debts.

The apartment’s landlord told police that the door was dented and had to be repaired.

The complaint says police contacted the boyfriend, who confirmed the drug debt. The boyfriend said he received multiple text messages from Benitez Monserrate and that one of the texts threatened his girlfriend’s life.

Benitez Monserrate, who lives in the same apartment complex, was arrested later in the day. He denied going to the woman’s apartment but said the boyfriend owes him money for tattoo work.

La Crosse County assistant District Attorney Gideon Wertheimer asked the court for a $2,500 cash bond. He said Benitez Monserrate has recent arrests in Puerto Rico for drug and weapons charges but couldn’t confirm whether any of them led to convictions.

Public defender Vincent Rust asked for a signature bond. He said Benitez Monserrate has a job and a family and needs to remain employed.

Benitez Monserrate made a plea on his own behalf.

“My wife just had surgery, and I don’t have any money,” Benitez Monserrate said through an interpreter.

Judge Scott Horne rejected the request for a signature bond.

“The charges are recent and serious involving controlled substances and weapons ... and suggest some ties to the drug community,” Horne said.

Benitez Monserrate faces a maximum of more than 30 years in prison if convicted on all three counts. His next court appearance is a May 11 preliminary hearing.

