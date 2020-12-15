 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of battering, choking pregnant woman
A 25-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court with hitting and choking a pregnant woman during a Dec. 6 altercation in La Crosse.

Jonathan M. Baum faces felony charges of strangulation/suffocation, false imprisonment and substantial battery with the intent to inflict bodily harm.

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police she and Baum were together inside an apartment unit on Hood Street, when Baum became enraged that the woman was viewing a picture of an ex-boyfriend on her cell phone. She said Baum took the phone from her and refused to give it back.

The woman said Baum started screaming at her. As she attempted to leave the room, she said Baum grabbed her by the arm and threw her to the floor four to six times before grabbing her by the hair and throwing her on the bed.

She said Baum then got on top of her and pushed both his hands against her nose and mouth for approximately a minute, which she said impeded her breathing. She said the assaults triggered the worst pain she had ever felt.

After Baum left the apartment, the woman sought medical treatment at Mayo hospital. The complaint says police took photos of bruises on the back of the woman's arms, back, calf and inside of her lip. The woman was reportedly five weeks pregnant at the time of the altercation.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge Elliott Levine ordered a $1,000 cash bond for Baum and that he have no contact with the woman.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

