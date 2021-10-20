La Crosse man accused of battering woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old La Crosse man accused of injuring a woman during a July 4 altercation in La Crosse.

Jayvon E. Jones-Shields was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation and substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 12, a woman told La Crosse police she was inside a bar in downtown La Crosse when Jones-Shields approached her and said, "stop playing with me." She said Jones-Shields grabbed her hair and "yanked it really hard."

A half-hour later, the woman said Jones-Shields located her in another bar and slapped her. She said the assault split her lip and caused swelling.

The woman said Jones-Shields followed her to another bar, where he slapped her five or six times before grabbing her throat and attempted to strangle her. She said Jones-Shields then pulled a handgun from his waistband, "cocked" the weapon and pointed it toward her neck and said, "I'll kill you." She said Jones-Shields grabbed her neck and punched her one more time before allowing her to walk away.

The woman said Jones-Shields followed her to the 200 block of Pearl Street. She said Jones-Shields took her to the ground and pulled her up by the hair. She attempted to run away but said Jones-Shields ran up from behind and punched her in the head, causing her to fall and suffer a concussion and broken ribs.

The complaint says surveillance video confirms that Jones-Shields was in the area and that a clip shows him dragging the woman by her hair.

The woman was treated at a Rochester, Minnesota, hospital, where she talked to police by phone.

The complaint says Jones-Shields has an open case in Rochester. The complaint says he has family in Rochester but spends most of his time in La Crosse.

