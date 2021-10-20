 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of battering woman

An arrest warrant has been issued for a 22-year-old La Crosse man accused of injuring a woman during a July 4 altercation in La Crosse.

Jayvon E. Jones-Shields was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court with felony counts of strangulation/suffocation and substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor count of intentionally pointing a firearm at a person.

According to a criminal complaint filed Oct. 12, a woman told La Crosse police she was inside a bar in downtown La Crosse when Jones-Shields approached her and said, "stop playing with me." She said Jones-Shields grabbed her hair and "yanked it really hard."

A half-hour later, the woman said Jones-Shields located her in another bar and slapped her. She said the assault split her lip and caused swelling.

The woman said Jones-Shields followed her to another bar, where he slapped her five or six times before grabbing her throat and attempted to strangle her. She said Jones-Shields then pulled a handgun from his waistband, "cocked" the weapon and pointed it toward her neck and said, "I'll kill you." She said Jones-Shields grabbed her neck and punched her one more time before allowing her to walk away.

The woman said Jones-Shields followed her to the 200 block of Pearl Street. She said Jones-Shields took her to the ground and pulled her up by the hair. She attempted to run away but said Jones-Shields ran up from behind and punched her in the head, causing her to fall and suffer a concussion and broken ribs.

The complaint says surveillance video confirms that Jones-Shields was in the area and that a clip shows him dragging the woman by her hair.

The woman was treated at a Rochester, Minnesota, hospital, where she talked to police by phone.

The complaint says Jones-Shields has an open case in Rochester. The complaint says he has family in Rochester but spends most of his time in La Crosse.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

