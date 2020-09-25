 Skip to main content
La Crosse man accused of battery at tavern
La Crosse man accused of battery at tavern

 Steve Rundio

A 40-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit for substantial battery during a Sept. 25 altercation at Legend’s Bar in La Crosse.

Homer D. Taylor Jr. was charged with felony substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, security footage shows Taylor throwing a drink at a bartender. The bartender threw a cup of straws at Taylor, and another bar employee approached Taylor to escort him from the premises.

Taylor became combative, and a scuffle ensued.

The complaint says Taylor grabbed the employee’s throat and punched the employee in the face with a closed fist, which opened a gash above the employee’s left eye. The employee was transported to Gundersen Health, where stitches were applied to close the wound.

Judge Elliott Levine set a $500 signature bond and ordered that Taylor have no contact with the victim and refrain from consuming alcohol or entering taverns.

Tomah Journal editor

Steve Rundio is editor of the Tomah Journal. Contact him at 608-374-7785.

