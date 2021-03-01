La Crosse man accused of battery with a beer bottle

A 37-year-old La Crosse man was charged Monday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after allegedly hitting a man with a beer bottle and breaking his nose.

Mitchell A. McCumber faces a felony charge of substantial battery and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called shortly after 12:30 a.m. Feb. 27 to Vogue Bar in La Crosse, where a man told police McCumber struck him multiple times in the face, including once with a beer bottle. The man also reported a possible eye injury from pieces of glass that may have gotten in his right eye. He was treated at Gundersen Health for his broken nose.

A witness told police that McCumber threw the first punch and swung at the victim four to six times before swinging the beer bottle.

Police arrested McCumber the following day. The complaint says McCumber was highly intoxicated at the time of the arrest and declined to speak with police.

McCumber was released from the La Crosse County Jail Monday after posting a $500 cash bond set by Judge Todd Bjerke.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

