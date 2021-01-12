La Crosse man accused of biting hospital employee

A 22-year-old La Crosse man was charged Tuesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court after a pair of incidents allegedly involving threats, assault and drugs.

Dustin Anthony Winchester faces felony charges of battery to an emergency rescue worker, possession of methamphetamine and bail jumping (two counts) and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, the first incident occurred Dec. 29 at Gundersen Health System, where Winchester had been placed on a hold stemming from mental health issues.

The complaint says an altercation occurred as hospital workers were attempting to convince Winchester to return to his room. Winchester reportedly “bull rushed” a hospital worker and bit the employee in the bicep, causing a wound that left visible teeth marks.

After Winchester was discharged from Winnebago Mental Health Center Jan. 4, he went to a 32nd Street South apartment in La Crosse, where a woman reported that Winchester was having a mental breakdown and under the influence of methamphetamine and alcohol. The woman said Winchester threatened to kill her after she confronted him about his drug use.