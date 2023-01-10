 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

La Crosse man accused of breaking bone in woman's face

A 23-year-old La Crosse man has been charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court after he allegedly punched a woman in the face and fractured an orbital bone during a Dec. 28 domestic incident in the city.

Tyron M. Riles faces a felony count of battery/intent of substantial bodily harm and misdemeanor counts of battery, bail jumping (two counts) and disorderly conduct (two counts).

According to the criminal complaint, a woman told police that Riles punched her in the face multiple times during a Dec. 28 altercation at a Rose Street residence. She told police that Riles is a boxer and that he told her that his hands are “registered.”

The complaint says the woman’s right eye was swollen. She told police she was diagnosed with an orbital fracture that could require surgery. The woman filled out a medical release statement for the police department to review.

The woman also told police of a Dec. 26 incident on Interstate 90 near La Crosse. She said Riles initiated an argument and told her to let him get out of the car. She told him she wouldn’t pull over on the Interstate and that Riles responded by punching her in the face. She then came to a stop in the “fast lane” and let him out.

Riles was arrested Jan. 3 on a probation warrant. He invoked his Miranda rights after police asked to interview him in the jail. He is free on a $1,000 signature bond.

Tyron Riles

Riles

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

