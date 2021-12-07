La Crosse man accused of breaking bone in woman's face

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 42-year-old La Crosse man accused of battering a woman and sending her to the hospital.

The complaint accuses Raleigh J. Decorah of felony substantial battery with intent to cause bodily harm and misdemeanor disorderly conduct and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Sept. 14 to Gundersen Health in La Crosse, where a woman told police that Decorah punched her twice in the face and bit her eye socket. The woman said she fought back and likely left scratches on Decorah’s face.

Medical personnel told police that the woman suffered an orbital fracture, nasal bone fracture and a laceration under her eye that required stitches.

The complaint says police have made multiple attempts to contact Decorah without success. A warrant for his arrest, which includes a $2,500 cash bond, was issued Nov. 8.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.