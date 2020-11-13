La Crosse man accused of breaking victim's nose during fight

A criminal complaint has been filed against a 32-year-old La Crosse man accused of punching a man in the face Oct. 22 at River Rats Bar and Grill in La Crosse. Michael E. Nuttall faces a felony charge of battery with intent to cause bodily harm and a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct.

According to the complaint, a witness told police that Nuttall and the victim had been involved in conversation for 15-20 minutes before an altercation began. The witness said Nuttall and the victim fell to the ground before Nuttall went to a knee, pulled his arm back and struck the victim in the face with a closed fist.

The witness said Nuttall continued to lunge toward the victim as several bar patrons stepped in to break up the fight. In the process, Nuttall pushed a table against a woman, who fell backward and injured her wrist.

The complaint says an officer at the scene reported that the left side of the victim's nose was angled inward and that an eye socket had turned purple. The officer determined the victim had a broken nose, but the victim declined immediate medical attention. The victim told police he was "pushing (Nuttall's) buttons" but believed he and Nuttall had a friendship that allowed him to do that.

Nuttall has an initial appearance set for Dec. 30 in La Crosse County Circuit Court.

La Crosse Tribune reporter Steve Rundio can be reached at steve.rundio@lee.net.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.