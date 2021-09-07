La Crosse man accused of breaking woman's nose

A 36-year-old La Crosse man faces multiple felony charges after allegedly beating a woman and breaking her nose.

Leonard E. Jordan was charged Friday in La Crosse County Circuit court with substantial battery, strangulation/suffocation and intimidating a victim. He also faces misdemeanor charges of battery and disorderly conduct.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called Aug. 19 to the woman's place of employment. Police report that the woman was visibly upset and had bruising around both eyes and her neck. Her eyes were swollen to the point where police couldn't detect the color of her pupils.

The complaint says the woman was hesitant to talk and feared retribution from Jordan. She said he belonged to a gang and expressed fear that Jordan or other gang members would harm her if she called police. She said Jordan backhanded her at least five times in the face and choked her.

The woman said Jordan told her if she were questioned by the police to say she suffered the injuries in an auto accident. When police asked her how the altercation started, she put her face in her hands and said, "I can't do this anymore."