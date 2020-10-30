La Crosse man accused of burglaizing, ransacking storage unit

A 41-year-old La Crosse man was charged in La Crosse County Circuit Court Friday for burglarizing and trashing a storage unit in La Crosse.

Darius Driver was charged with felony counts of burglary to a building/dwelling and bail jumping and misdemeanor counts of theft and criminal damage to property.

According to the criminal complaint, police received an Oct. 28 call from the owner of a storage unit on Fiesta Court. The owner reported that someone had cut a lock on the storage door and left the unit in disarray. The owner said the extent of disarray made it difficult to determine what had been stolen.

Security video reportedly shows a man matching Driver’s description exit a Ford Crown Victoria and approach the unit Oct. 28. The footage shows Driver cut a lock, enter the unit with another person and leave with unidentified items.

Police recognized the Crown Victoria the following day on Gladys Street and conducted a traffic stop. The complaint says Driver admitted entering the shed. He said he and the other person were homeless and that they were looking for a place to stay, get warm and store their belongings. He said the unit was unlocked and ransacked when he arrived and denied stealing anything.

La Crosse County Circuit Court Judge ordered Driver held on a $500 cash bond.

